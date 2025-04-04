^

Singapore fund, UK government commit $40 million funding for Philippines RE market

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
April 4, 2025 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines —  Singapore-based Pentagreen Capital and the UK government’s British International Investment (BII) are setting aside $40 million for the Philippine renewable energy sector.

The funding will bankroll the construction of a 100-megawatt-peak solar power project in the Philippines, with the parties planning to roll out another 100-MWp solar plant in the future.

Further details were not immediately made available.

The Philippine investment accounts for 50 percent of the $80-million joint financing deal signed by Pentagreen and BII late last month, in collaboration with ib vogt Singapore Pte. Ltd.

“I am thrilled to see that the new joint financing facility between the UK’s (BII) and Pentagreen with ib vogt Singapore will support a 100-MWp solar power project here in the Philippines,” UK Ambassador Laure Beaufils said.

“This will have a positive impact on local communities and businesses, as well as support the just energy transition in the country,” she said.

The parties intend to accelerate the deployment of utility-scale solar and battery storage projects across Southeast Asia, especially in the Philippines and Indonesia.

The two countries have been “identified as the initial markets for this financing due to their strong renewable energy potential, supportive regulatory environments and growing demand for clean power,” Pentagreen CEO Marat Zapparov said.

“This is the kind of catalytic capital required to accelerate the construction of sustainable, competitive and secure energy infrastructure in the region,” he added.

The strategic deal aims to facilitate the implementation of $300 million worth of projects in hopes of achieving 260 MW of power generation capacity and 175 MW-hours of battery storage.

BII regional head Rohit Anand said the partnership affirmed a commitment to “enhancing climate finance and mobilizing more capital toward sustainable development in the region.”

Pentagreen is a sustainable infrastructure debt financing platform established by HSBC and Temasek in 2021, while BII is the development finance institution of the UK government.

On the other hand, ib vogt Singapore is an affiliate of Berlin-based ib vogt GmbH, which is focused on developing large-scale solar photovoltaic plants globally.

