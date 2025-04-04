^

PSE poised to own nearly 80% of PDS

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
April 4, 2025 | 12:00am
This undated file photo shows the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City.
Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines —  The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) is now poised to own nearly 80 percent of Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp. (PDS) after closing its acquisition of stakes held by Social Security System (SSS) and Insular Investment Corp.

In a stock exchange filing, the PSE said that SSS has fulfilled the closing conditions for its acquisition of an additional 96,388 shares, representing 1.54 percent of the issued and outstanding shares of PDS.

The PSE said that Insular Investment also signed and closed the agreement with the company for the acquisition of its 4,030 common shares equivalent to 0.0645 percent interest in PDS.

The company has previously closed transactions under the share purchase agreements with Singapore Exchange Ltd. (SGX), Whistler Technologies Inc. (WTSI), San Miguel Corp. (SMC), Golden Astra Capital Inc., Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines Research and Development Foundation, Investment House Association of the Philippines (IHAP) and AIA Philippines Life and General Insurance Co. Inc.

It also closed the transactions under the share purchase agreement with Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP), for itself and on behalf of BAP Data Exchange Inc. and certain member-banks.

“With the company’s existing 20.98-percent equity interest in PDS and the closing of the transactions with SGX, WTSI, SMC, Golden Astra, FINEX Foundation, IHAP, AIA, BAP and some of its member banks, SSS, and Insular Investment Corporation, the company will beneficially own 79.94 percent of PDS,” the PSE said.

The PSE said the transaction is subject to customary post-closing conditions.

Total purchase price for the acquisition of the shares from all the sellers has so far reached P2.23 billion.

The PDS is the holding company that owns the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp., the operator of the fixed income exchange. It also owns the Philippine Depository and Trust Corp., which serves as the depository for equities and fixed income securities.

The PSE intends to align the Philippine capital market with other markets globally, which have a single exchange structure for fixed income and equities through the transactions.

“From a corporate standpoint, maintaining the business operations of both the PSE and PDS while reducing operational costs through synergies can result in greater business scalability and profitability. As the two companies have highly similar and integrated functions, there should be synergies that could be realized from an infrastructure standpoint, particularly on the technology side,” the company said.

“For the market, the single exchange setup helps achieve efficiencies, reduce risks and facilitate the development of new products,” it said.

