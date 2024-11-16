Police rescue kidnap victim in Pampanga

ANGELES CITY, Philippines — Police rescued a 44-year-old kidnap victim and arrested three men late Thursday in Barangay Amsic here.

Col. Amado Mendoza Jr., Angeles city police director, said the victim was kidnapped from his residence in Barangay Sta. Trinidad by three men who identified themselves as police operatives.

The kidnapping was discovered after the victim’s sister went to Police Station 2 yesterday to ask if her brother was really arrested. She presented CCTV footage that showed three men forcibly taking her brother into a waiting car.

Mendoza said a quick follow-up operation, using other CCTV footage, led police to locate the victims and his captors in Barangay Amsic.

Police recovered the getaway vehicle and a .45-caliber pistol with 12 bullets.