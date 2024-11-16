^

Nation

Police rescue kidnap victim in Pampanga

Ramon Efren Lazaro - The Philippine Star
November 16, 2024 | 12:00am
Police rescue kidnap victim in Pampanga
Members of the Philippines National Police (PNP).
STAR / Jesse Bustos

ANGELES CITY, Philippines — Police rescued a 44-year-old kidnap victim and arrested three men late Thursday in Barangay Amsic here.

Col. Amado Mendoza Jr., Angeles city police director, said the victim was kidnapped from his residence in Barangay Sta. Trinidad by three men who identified themselves as police operatives.

The kidnapping was discovered after the victim’s sister went to Police Station 2 yesterday to ask if her brother was really arrested. She presented CCTV footage that showed three men forcibly taking her brother into a waiting car.

Mendoza said a quick follow-up operation, using other CCTV footage, led police to locate the victims and his captors in Barangay Amsic.

Police recovered the getaway vehicle and a .45-caliber pistol with 12 bullets.

RESCUED
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 minors die in Maguindanao del Sur gun attack

2 minors die in Maguindanao del Sur gun attack

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Two male minors were killed in a gun attack along a busy highway in Barangay Labu-Labu in Shariff Aguak in Maguindanao...
Nation
fbtw
BIR seizes cigarettes with P8.5 billion tax liability

BIR seizes cigarettes with P8.5 billion tax liability

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has confiscated 11.5 million packs of illicit cigarettes with an estimated tax deficiency...
Nation
fbtw

More mayors favor BARMM poll delay

By John Unson | 1 day ago
More local executives in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have joined the groups seeking to defer next year’s BARMM parliamentary elections to 2026.
Nation
fbtw
Quiboloy transferred to children&rsquo;s hospital

Quiboloy transferred to children’s hospital

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Alleged child sexual abuser Apollo Quiboloy was transferred to a children’s hospital in Quezon City for medical tests,...
Nation
fbtw

PAOCC employee caught stealing BPO worker’s phone

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
After the viral slapping incident, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission figured in another controversy after a PAOCC employee reportedly stole the phone of a worker of the raided business process outsourcing...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PDEA destroys P975.8 million drugs

PDEA destroys P975.8 million drugs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 41 minutes ago
Various illegal drugs valued at P975.8 million that were seized in anti-narcotics operations were destroyed by the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA eyes ordinance vs reserve parking by proxy

MMDA eyes ordinance vs reserve parking by proxy

By Ghio Ong | 41 minutes ago
By coming up with a proposed ordinance that will prohibit people from standing on parking space to reserve it, the Metropolitan...
Nation
fbtw
BOC to auction off smuggled Bugatti cars, sees P647 million sales

BOC to auction off smuggled Bugatti cars, sees P647 million sales

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 41 minutes ago
The Bureau of Customs (BOC) targets to raise at least P647 million from the sale of two smuggled Bugatti Chirons.
Nation
fbtw
Probe underway to identify people behind fake Marikina kidnapping

Probe underway to identify people behind fake Marikina kidnapping

By Emmanuel Tupas | 41 minutes ago
An investigation is underway to unmask the people behind social media posts saying that a series of kidnappings occurred in...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with