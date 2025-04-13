^

Nation

Cops seize P2-M worth shabu in Cotabato City operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 13, 2025 | 3:19pm
Cops seize P2-M worth shabu in Cotabato City operation
The P2 million worth shabu seized from the four dealers entrapped in Cotabato City is now in the custody of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Non-uniformed policemen seized P2 million worth of shabu from four male peddlers entrapped in Barangay Rosary Heights 5 in this city on Sunday, April 13.

The suspects, Abdul Mohaimen Mastura Guiaber, Nurjel Osmeña Datumanong, Arman Akmad Macmod and his son, who is a minor, were immediately detained by plainclothes policemen, led by Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, after selling to them P2 million worth of shabu during a tradeoff in Barangay Rosary Heights 5 in uptown Cotabato City.

Madin is the municipal police chief of Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao del Norte, whose local officials helped plan the sting that resulted in the arrest of the four suspects.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters that the entrapment operation was first by laid by Madin and his subordinate-policemen in Barangay Simuay in nearby Sultan Kudarat, but was done in Barangay Rosary Heights 5 in Cotabato City instead after the suspects requested to meet them there.

Macapaz said Madin and Cotabato City’s police director, Col. Jibin Bongcayao, cooperated in overseeing the operation, planned with the help of confidential informants aware of the large-scale peddling of shabu by the suspects in different barangays in Cotabato City and in towns around.

One of the four detained suspects, an adolescent, shall be turned over to the Cotabato City Social Welfare Office, according to Macapaz.

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION OF MUSLIM MINDANAO

DRUG TRAFFICKING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Malaca&ntilde;ang declares special holidays in 6 areas

Malacañang declares special holidays in 6 areas

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Malacañang has declared special non-working holidays in several areas in the country for the celebration of local founding...
Nation
fbtw
South Korean couple nabbed for large-scale bank fraud

South Korean couple nabbed for large-scale bank fraud

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
A couple from South Korea, wanted for large-scale online bank fraud, was arrested last week, the Bureau of Immigration&n...
Nation
fbtw
Tuguegarao bettor wins P57 million lotto pot

Tuguegarao bettor wins P57 million lotto pot

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
A bettor in Tuguegarao, Cagayan became an instant millionaire after he won the jackpot in the 6/45 Mega Lotto draw on Friday...
Nation
fbtw
SC upholds dismissal of case vs Manila cops

SC upholds dismissal of case vs Manila cops

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
The Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of complaints against Manila City police officers linked to the controversial secret...
Nation
fbtw
10,300 cops to secure Metro Manila during Holy Week

10,300 cops to secure Metro Manila during Holy Week

By EJ Macababbad | 16 hours ago
To ensure the safety and security of people during the Holy Week, at least 10,300 police officers were mobilized in Metro...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Military intensifies operations vs rebels

Military intensifies operations vs rebels

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines has intensified operations against a remaining unit of the New People’s Army in...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Brains&rsquo; in Subic murder nabbed upon arrival from Malaysia

‘Brains’ in Subic murder nabbed upon arrival from Malaysia

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The alleged mastermind in the murder of a businessman in Subic Bay, Olongapo has been transported to the country from Ma...
Nation
fbtw
2 Grade 8 students stabbed dead in Las Pi&ntilde;as

2 Grade 8 students stabbed dead in Las Piñas

By EJ Macababbad | 16 hours ago
In yet another episode of violence in schools, two Grade 8 students of Captain Albert Aguilar National High School in Las...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA: Bus drivers pass random drug tests

MMDA: Bus drivers pass random drug tests

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
No bus driver tested positive for use of illegal drugs during a recent inspection at bus terminals in Quezon City, the Metropolitan...
Nation
fbtw
Army collects 61 more unlicensed combat weapons in Basilan

Army collects 61 more unlicensed combat weapons in Basilan

By John Unson | 22 hours ago
The Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade has collected 61 more combat weapons turned in by residents of two cities and eight...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with