Transport group asks President Marcos to regulate motorcycle taxis

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
November 16, 2024 | 12:00am
Transport group asks President Marcos to regulate motorcycle taxis
This file photo shows slow-moving traffic and congestion on EDSA, a main thoroughfare across Metro Manila.
File

MANILA, Philippines — A transport group is asking President Marcos to step in to control the alleged surge of motorcycle taxis, which has disrupted the industry in Metro Manila and other urban centers. 

Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (ALTODAP) president Boy Vargas said they are losing up to 50 percent of their income to motorcycle taxis that have grown exponentially in the past few years. 

“The number of motorcycle taxis continues to surge not just in Metro Manila but also in other major cities. The effect of this greatly affects the income of our drivers and operators,” Vargas said.

He called on Speaker Martin Romualdez to check on the pilot study ordered by the House of Representratives on the motorcycle taxi sector. 

“If motorcycle taxis are still undergoing pilot study, why does it seem that their numbers are uncontrollable? If it’s still being studied, there should be control in the number of motorcycle taxis,” the ALTODAP president stressed.

The transport group urged the government to again study the motorcycle taxi sector’s effects on traffic as well as commuters’ safety.

Only three motorcycle ride-hailing companies are allowed to operate currently, but Vargas said that there has been a failure of regulation. 

It also urged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to stop the accreditation of motorcycle taxi riders due to the impact on other transport modes.

The group said a thorough consultation with all stakeholders should be undertaken to study the viability of motorcycle taxis. 

