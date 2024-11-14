Bersamin, Remulla at NBI anniversary today

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, who will deliver the keynote address, and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla will be the guests of honor.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation will celebrate today its 88th founding anniversary with events planned to recognize the NBI’s nearly nine decades of service.

According to the bureau, this year’s theme, “NBI, Tagapagtaguyod ng Katarungan, Katuwang Tungo sa Maunlad na Bagong Pilipinas,” reflects the agency’s commitment to justice and nation-building.

The anniversary will start with a thanksgiving mass, followed by a formal program at the NBI headquarters in Quezon City.

The NBI will also recognize its PRAISE (Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence) awardees, including top-performing units, case accomplishments as well as exemplary employees, agents and investigators.

The NBI will also honor personnel with 10 to 40 years of service.

Another highlight of the anniversary celebration is the “Balik Akademya,” reuniting graduates of the NBI Academy.

The festivities will culminate with the NBI Director’s Cup from Nov. 16 to 17 in Silang, Cavite.

The event aims to foster teamwork and improve shooting skills of NBI agents.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago said the anniversary is a testament to the bureau’s dedication to public service and the enduring trust it has earned.