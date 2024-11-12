^

Nation

2 dead, 2 hurt in Lanao Sur family feud over Facebook posts

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 12, 2024 | 3:15pm
2 dead, 2 hurt in Lanao Sur family feud over Facebook posts
The pick-up truck of the killers of two Maranao cousins was set on fire by their relatives irked by their demise in a shootout with adversaries related to them both by blood and affinity.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —Two cousins were killed while two others were badly hurt in a gunfight in Balabagan, Lanao del Sur on Sunday, November 10, sparked by a supposedly petty misunderstanding over Facebook posts. 

Brig. Gen. Romeo Jaime Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Tuesday, November 12, that local officials, Muslim religious leaders and personnel of the Balabagan Municipal Police Station are trying to settle the conflict that can affect innocent villagers.

The municipal police and the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office stated in initial reports on Monday that the Maranao cousins Mandih and Nhor were killed by their own cousins in a brief exchange of gunfire in the town proper of Balabagan.

The shootout left two of their cousins involved in the gunfight, Abdul and Nash, badly wounded.

Police officials and barangay leaders asked reporters not to reveal their family names to prevent relatives in other towns in Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte from taking sides and getting involved in their “rido,” which means family feud in most Moro vernaculars.

Local officials told reporters the rido between the two closely related families was triggered by exchanges of tirades on Facebook.

Relatives of the slain Mandih and Nhor from nearby areas immediately retaliated by setting on fire the pick-up truck of their killers, also closely related to them both by blood and by affinity.

vuukle comment

LANAO DEL SUR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Suspect in shooting of LTO officer surrenders

Suspect in shooting of LTO officer surrenders

By Ed Amoroso | 2 days ago
A businessman, tagged as a suspect in the shooting of three people in Calapan City, including the assistant Land Transportation...
Nation
fbtw
109 file COCs for BARMM parliamentary polls

109 file COCs for BARMM parliamentary polls

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
Up to 109 aspirants have filed certificates of candidacy (COCs) for the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous...
Nation
fbtw
P20/kilo rice unattainable during Marcos term &ndash; farmers

P20/kilo rice unattainable during Marcos term – farmers

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The P20 per kilo rice is no longer achievable during the term of President Marcos, a group of farmers said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
MMDA suspends coding, Pasig ferry trips due to Nika

MMDA suspends coding, Pasig ferry trips due to Nika

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has suspended the number coding scheme and the operation of the Pasig River...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM cops seize 6.8-M worth shabu from couple

BARMM cops seize 6.8-M worth shabu from couple

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Plainclothes policemen confiscated P6.8 million worth of shabu from a couple who fell in an entrapment operation in Datu Odin...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2 Koreans arrested for robbery, coercion, grave threat

2 Koreans arrested for robbery, coercion, grave threat

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
Police apprehended two Korean nationals for alleged robbery, coercion and grave threat in Parañaque City over the...
Nation
fbtw

US honors Filipino, American veterans

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The United States honored yesterday Filipino and American veterans during a ceremony at the Manila American Cemetery in Taguig.
Nation
fbtw
UP Manila, Monash University partner to boost forensic science

UP Manila, Monash University partner to boost forensic science

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Manila has entered into a partnership with Monash University of Australia for the training...
Nation
fbtw

Manila archbishop won’t endorse 2025 poll bets

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
The Archdiocese of Manila will welcome candidates in the May 2025 midterm elections, but no endorsement will be made.
Nation
fbtw

Man, 60, dies in motorcycle crash

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
A 60-year-old man died after being hit by a motorcycle while crossing a street in Manila on Sunday night.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with