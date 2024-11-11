^

Nation

Maguindanao del Norte mayors back proposal to postpone BARMM polls

Philstar.com
November 11, 2024 | 3:00pm
Maguindanao del Norte mayors back proposal to postpone BARMM polls
Workers install tarpaulins at the Commission on Elections-National Capital Region (Comelec-NCR) office in San Juan City on Monday as they prepare for the arrival of city representative aspirants who will file their certificate of candidacy on October 1, the first day of COC filing.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Local chief executives from the province of Maguindanao del Norte on Monday expressed their support to postpone the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliamentary elections for another year.

The United Bangsamoro Development Council (UBDC), headed by Northern Kabuntalan Mayor Datu Umbra Dilangalen, said the resetting of the election provides the necessary time to ensure that the electoral process is not rushed, after the Supreme Court's ruling which excluded the province of Sulu from the Bangsamoro region.

The group also signed a manifesto supporting Senate Bill No. 2862 of Senate President Francis Escudero, which calls for the postponement of the first-ever parliamentary elections scheduled next year.

Among those who signed the manifesto are the mayors and other officials from Northern Kabuntalan, Mother Kabuntalan, Parang, Barira, Matanog, Sultan Mastura, Buldon, Datu Blah Sinsuat, and North Upi.

On Sunday, Bangsamoro Parliament member Teng Ambolodto also expressed his support for the proposal to reset BARMM polls.

The Office of Special Assistant to the President (OSAP) headed by Antonio Lagdameo, Jr., is also in support of suspending the BARMM 2025 elections until 2026, noting the need for more time to review matters surrounding the elections.

OSAP particularly supports Senate Bill 2862 and House Bill 11034,  which take into account the need to resolve "institutional and statutory issues" and a review of laws for the elections.

One of the main areas of concern for the postponement is the formation of eight new municipalities in BARMM that warranted Congress to create a new law in support of the region's Parliament Resolution No. 499 last September for the creation of a new province called “Kutawato".

"Taking into account the now new Bangsamoro territorial jurisdiction by virtue of the said decision, there is a need for a new enabling autonomy act for redistricting to reflect Sulu’s exclusion from the BARMM and ensure the required proportional representation among the remaining districts," OSAP wrote in its position paper.

"OSAP finds the general text of the measure in order and concurs that there is a need to study all the legal implications arising from the Supreme Court decision on the Province of Sulu and revisit the current legal infrastructure to ensure proportional and equitable representation within the BARMM and prevent the disenfranchisement of its voters," it added.

vuukle comment

BARMM

ELECTIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Suspect in shooting of LTO officer surrenders

Suspect in shooting of LTO officer surrenders

By Ed Amoroso | 1 day ago
A businessman, tagged as a suspect in the shooting of three people in Calapan City, including the assistant Land Transportation...
Nation
fbtw
Sherwin says he never lent out protocol plate

Sherwin says he never lent out protocol plate

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 days ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian yesterday belied reports that he was involved in the illegal entry of a Cadillac Escalade at the Edsa...
Nation
fbtw
Deputy LTO chief, business owners shot in Calapan

Deputy LTO chief, business owners shot in Calapan

By Ed Amoroso | 2 days ago
A heated argument over a routine Land Transport Office checkpoint inspection led to the shooting of the LTO assistant district...
Nation
fbtw
Couple, daughter die in Iloilo road mishap

Couple, daughter die in Iloilo road mishap

By Jennifer Rendon | 17 hours ago
Three members of a family died when a pick-up truck rearended their motorcycle in San Dionisio, Iloilo on Saturday night...
Nation
fbtw
Report scams to hotline 1326 &ndash; CICC

Report scams to hotline 1326 – CICC

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
Instead of ranting on social media, Filipinos should report scams and cybercrimes to the Inter-Agency Response Center hotline...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
77,000 jabs given to Metro students

77,000 jabs given to Metro students

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Over 77,000 doses of vaccines against infectious diseases have been administered to public school students in Metro Manila,...
Nation
fbtw

25 Philippine universities in 2025 Asia rankings

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Philippine universities and colleges’ increased presence in world rankings indicates the growing profile of the country’s tertiary education offerings, according to the Commission on Higher Education...
Nation
fbtw
Kanlaon volcanic ash emission persists

Kanlaon volcanic ash emission persists

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island continued to spew ash yesterday, a day after showing an elevated similar activity, according...
Nation
fbtw
Palawan bettor wins P4.99 million lotto pot

Palawan bettor wins P4.99 million lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
A bettor in Coron, Palawan won the jackpot in the 6D Lotto draw on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with