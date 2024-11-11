P5.7-M worth shabu seized in Zamboanga police operation

The Police Regional Office-9 is now in custody of the P5.7 million worth shabu seized from two traffickers entrapped in Zamboanga City on Nov. 10, 2024.

COTABATO CITY— Non-uniformed policemen confiscated P5.7 million worth of shabu from two traffickers entrapped in Barangay Santa Barbara in Zamboanga City on Sunday night, November 10.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9, said on Monday morning that the 63-year-old Nasser Ibrahim Usman and his 48-year-old cohort, Frasel Saluay Sahibeini, are now locked in a detention facility. They will be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Masauding said the duo was immediately arrested after selling to combined anti-narcotics operatives of PRO-9 and the Zamboanga City Police Office 850 grams of shabu, worth P5.7 million, during a tradeoff along Martha Drive in Barangay Santa Barbara.

The entrapment operation that led to the arrest of Usman and Sahibeini was laid with the help of barangay officials and the office of Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe, according to Masauding.