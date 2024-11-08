2 trucks collide on Delpan Bridge

MANILA, Philippines — Two trucks collided along Delpan Bridge in Tondo, Manila yesterday, causing traffic congestion in the area for about 12 hours.

In a report, the Manila Police District said the accident happened at around 11 p.m.

The trucks were driven by Glien Bug-Os Rollorata and Jeffrey Ileto Martin.

Police said both vehicles were traveling northbound when the accident occurred.

As the trucks reached the bridge, Martin’s truck reportedly rolled backward, crashing into Rollorta’s truck.

The drivers did not sustain injuries.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority enforcers directed traffic in the area following the accident.