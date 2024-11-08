^

Nation

Four Bicolano 4Ps beneficiaries among LET topnotchers

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
November 8, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Seven Bicolano beneficiaries of the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) have excelled in their respective fields of endeavor, with four of them making it to the Top 10 of the 2024 licensure examination for teachers.

In the LET elementary level tests, Mylene Bontile ranked sixth with a grade of 91.4 percent, while Ciara Jalimao, who obtained a 91-percent rating, ranked eighth. Both are graduates of the Camarines Norte State College in Daet.

Pamela May Orolfo, also a graduate of Camarines Norte State College, ranked eighth in LET’s secondary level examinations with a grade of 91.2 percent.

Joshua Biliran, a graduate of Dr. Emilio Espinosa Sr. Memorial Agricultural College in Masbate province, also made it to the Top 10 (LET secondary level) with a rating of 90.8 percent.

Three other Bicolano 4Ps recipients also performed well in their chosen fields.

Sheena Mae Obispo, a graduate of Bicol University-Daraga campus, clenched the Top 1 of the social worker licensure examination.

Aaron Paul Lolor, Bicol University-Legazpi campus, landed at Top 4 in the geodetic engineers licensure examination with a grade of 86.6 percent while James Llaguno, Bicol University-Guinobatan campus, ranked sixth in the foresters licensure examination with a grade of 91.7 percent.

“We hope that with the topnotchers, this will serve as an inspiration to our beneficiaries that there is hope among them to break the inter-generational cycle of poverty,” said Norman Laurio, Bicol regional director of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

From 2016 to April 30, more than 32,000 former 4Ps beneficiaries have completed their tertiary education.

“We are delighted that a total of 32,556 former monitored children under our flagship poverty alleviation program are now diploma holders,” DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said, noting that 82 of them graduated magna cum laude and 1,135 cum laude. At least 132 children received special distinctions. ­                                               

