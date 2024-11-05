^

LTO suspends license of South Korean over Clark fire incident

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
November 5, 2024 | 12:00am
LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II said the license of the suspect, identified as Sunbin Yim, 41, would be suspended for 90 days pending results of an ongoing investigation.
MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has suspended the license of a South Korean man involved in a recent fire incident at a gasoline station in Clark, Pampanga.

LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II said the license of the suspect, identified as Sunbin Yim, 41, would be suspended for 90 days pending results of an ongoing investigation.

The suspect crashed his vehicle into a gas pump of a fuel station at the Clark Freeport Zone, trigerring a fire last Thursday.

Mendoza said a show-cause order has been issued, directing the foreigner to appear before the LTO’s regional office in Pampanga. He said the suspect was ordered to submit a written affidavit within three days upon receipt of the show-cause order.

“Due process will be observed on this incident and we assure the public that necessary sanctions will be imposed,” Mendoza said.

He said the behavior of the South Korean put the safety of the public in danger and caused damage to public and private property.

