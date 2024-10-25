^

Nation

Indian national hurt in Maguindanao del Sur ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 25, 2024 | 6:47pm
Indian national hurt in Maguindanao del Sur ambush
The vehicle of Indian trader Kamaljit Singh Toor was damaged when he lost control of the wheel and figured in an accident after he got wounded in an ambush in Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Sur on Oct. 24, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — An Indian businessman was wounded in an ambush by suspected extortionists in Barangay Labu-Labu in Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Sur on Thursday afternoon, October 24.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Jaime Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Friday that the Indian national Kamaljit Singh Toor was driving his white Toyota Innova on his way home to Tacurong when he was attacked by gunmen along Cotabato-Isulan Highway in Barangay Labu-Labu in Datu Hoffer.

Toor, who was wounded in the attack, managed to drive quickly to Barangay Kauran in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur. However, he eventually lost control of the vehicle, hit a streetlight post, and swerved to one side of the highway, and got stalled in a newly plowed agricultural lot.

Citing a report from the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office, Macapaz said the gunmen who ambushed Toor immediately escaped using getaway motorcycles when they failed to neutralize him with several shots while passing by the route where they positioned themselves.

Macapaz said provincial police officials and local executives are cooperating to identify the culprits for prosecution.

Macapaz said that the wounded Toor was immediately taken to a hospital by personnel from the Ampatuan Municipal Police Station and local government emergency responders upon learning of his accident in Barangay Kauran, near the border of Maguindanao del Sur and Sultan Kudarat provinces.

BARMM

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR
fbtw
