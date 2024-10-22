^

Brrr: Cold weather arrives in Benguet as Christmas approaches

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
October 22, 2024 | 6:52pm
Brrr: Cold weather arrives in Benguet as Christmas approaches
Aerial view of La Trinidad, Benguet as viewed from Windy Hill
JB Lardizabal via Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — As Christmas season nears, villagers in Benguet province are starting to experience temperature drops.

According to Sata of the PAGASA Agromet Station at Benguet State University (BSU) in La Trinidad, Benguet, the lowest temperature recorded as of Tuesday, October 22, was 17.3 degrees Celsius.

The PAGASA Benguet Radar Station in Mount Santo Tomas, Tuba, Benguet also recorded the lowest temperature at 14.7 degrees Celsius as of Tuesday.

Last January 29, Benguet logged this year’s coldest at 9.7 degrees Celsius.

From October until March of the succeeding year, Benguet residents feel temperature drops giving bone-tingling chills in the highlands.

BENGUET

PAGASA
