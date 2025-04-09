Rider nabbed after motorcycle joyride inside Taal Basilica

Basilica de San Martin de Tours, locally known as the Taal Basilica.

MANILA, Philippines — A motorcycle rider was apprehended in Batangas after driving his vehicle directly inside the Taal Basilica on Tuesday, April 8.

A CCTV video circulating on social media showed the rider driving the motorcycle up to the altar of the Minor Basilica and Parish of Saint Martin of Tours. He then climbed onto the altar, sat in the priest’s chair and clapped.

The footage also showed that he was accompanied by a woman, who alighted the vehicle as soon as it reached the altar.

Police said the incident occurred before noon on Tuesday.

According to a News5 report, the rider is already in police custody. He will face charges under Article 133 of the Revised Penal Code for offending religious feelings.

The Taal Basilica has yet to issue a statement about the incident.

In a separate report from GMA News, Police Captain Rommel Magno, the officer in charge of the Taal Municipal Police Station, said the man's statements were contradictory, and the motive for driving his motorcycle into the basilica remains unknown.

The man also admitted to using marijuana, which he bought online, according to the GMA News report.

Meanwhile, for the woman companion, Magno said that she will not face any complaints.

"Hindi naman niya kagustuhan na pumunta roon, nagdire-diretso lang ang motor," Magno said in an interview with GMA News.

(She does not want to go there, the motorbike just went straight into the basilica.)