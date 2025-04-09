^

Nation

2 teenage students caught selling marijuana kush, oil in Nueva Vizcaya

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
April 9, 2025 | 5:10pm
Map of Nueva Viscaya.
Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Nueva Vizcaya operatives, along with policemen, arrested two teenagers during a drug sting at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Vista Alegre, Bayombong town, Nueva Vizcaya.

The suspects, alias "Shaun," 18, and Alias "Ivan," 19, both students from Barangay Salvacion, Bayombong, were found in possession of at least 13 grams of suspected high-grade marijuana "Kush," valued at around P15,600; at least 150 grams of dried marijuana leaves and stalks, estimated at P18,000; a vape cartridge containing about 1 mL of suspected marijuana oil; and other drug paraphernalia.

PDEA-NV said the duo tried to sell the "Kush" to an undercover government operative, prompting the arrest and seizure of the illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

Both will face violations of Article II of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PDEA
