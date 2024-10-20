‘Bomb joke’ delays flight at Silay airport

Eric Apolonio, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines spokesman, said the two were already boarding a Cebu Pacific flight from Silay airport when a cabin crew heard one asking the other if he has consumed all of his watusi.

MANILA, Philippines — Two passengers talking about “watusi” delayed a flight bound for Manila from Silay City in Negros Occidental yesterday.

Concerned that the term referred to a firecracker, the crew informed the pilot who, in turn, informed the airline management.

All passengers were asked, as a precaution, to deplane as K9 bomb-sniffing dogs and other security units were called in to check, delaying the 11 a.m. flight by two hours.

Apolonio said the safety of passengers remains top priority as he reminded the public that bomb jokes are taken seriously and carry strict legal penalties.

Watusi is commonly known as a firecracker. However, the two passengers claimed that Watusi refers to a condom in gay lingo.

Although the two were booked on the next flight, they were held in custody by the police Aviation Security Group upon their arrival in Manila.