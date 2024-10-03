^

Trillanes challenges Malapitan kin's decade hold on Caloocan City, files mayoral bid

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
October 3, 2024 | 5:32pm
Trillanes challenges Malapitan kin's decade hold on Caloocan City, files mayoral bid
Composite photo shows former Sen. Antonio "Sonny" Trillanes IV and Mayor Dale Gonzalo “Along” Malapitan file their certificate of candidacy for Caloocan City mayor on separate days.
Philippine STAR / Miguel De Guzman; Philippine STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV filed on Thursday, October 3, his certificate of candidacy for Caloocan City mayor. He challenges the city’s incumbent mayor Dale Gonzalo “Along” Malapitan’s bid for reelection in the 2025 midterm polls.   

As a “staunch anti-corruption crusader,” Trillanes said in a statement that he is running against Malapitan to “dismantle a corrupt political dynasty.” It is his first priority, he added.     

“Technically, the family may have been in power for a long time, but they were only in position, using their authority for their own benefit,” he told reporters in Filipino.  

Trillanes has a history of criticizing past presidents for alleged corruption, having called for the ousting of former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in 2007 and filing a plunder complaint against former president Rodrigo Duterte in 2016.

The most recent case involves the graft and corruption charges he filed with the Department of Justice in July 2024 against Duterte, Sen. Bong Go, and two others for repeatedly awarding contracts to Go’s infrastructure firms.

RELATED: Trillanes files plunder, graft charges vs former President Duterte

Trillanes says Caloocan residents are complaining

According to Trillanes, residents of Caloocan City informed him that they do not feel the presence of Malapitan’s leadership. 

“Based on our rounds and consultations in various areas of Caloocan, their governance wasn't really felt,” he said in Filipino. 

The former senator also plans on using the public funds that the Malapitans allegedly used for their personal benefit to fund its programs for the youth, students, parents, workers, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. 

“That’s where our fight will begin, because a lot of Caloocan's funds are lost due to corruption, and we will use those funds to provide services to the people of Caloocan,” Trillanes said in Filipino. 

Asked which of Malapitan’s ongoing projects he would continue if elected mayor of Caloocan City, Trillanes responded, “Like what?”

The reporter mentioned how many senior citizens expressed their strong support for Malapitan because of the benefits they receive, but Trillanes said that is not the case with the ones he spoke with. 

“I haven't encountered any senior citizens who are happy with them. They have no programs for senior citizens. There are many complaints, and that’s what we will address,” he told reporters in Filipino. 

Trillanes spent twelve years, or two terms, as a senator from 2007 to 2019. He ran again for the Senate under the opposition in the 2022 national elections but failed to secure a seat in the top 12.

Malapitan’s political history 

Malapitan succeeded his father, Oscar Malapitan, who served as Caloocan City’s mayor for three consecutive terms from 2013 to 2022.

Currently, Oscar is the 1st District representative, having swapped positions with his son, who served two terms in Congress from 2016 to 2022.

Malapitan’s father also held this position from 2004 to 2013 after he was vice mayor of Caloocan City from 2001 to 2004.

Their hold over the city government has lasted over a decade, and Malapitan’s reelection bid may extend their family's control over the city. 

Malapitan submitted his papers before the Commission on Elections on Wednesday, October 2. He told reporters that a second term will allow him to finish his current projects. 

“In our second term, this is where we will complete all the projects from our first term. This is where we will see our city progress,” Malapitan said in Filipino

The incumbent mayor also told the media that “he has no problem with Trillanes running,” saying that he has more experience as a public servant. 

2025 ELECTIONS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

ALONG MALAPITAN

ANTONIO TRILLANES IV

CALOOCAN CITY

COMELEC
