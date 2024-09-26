^

Nation

Father kills son in Maguindanao del Norte

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 26, 2024 | 8:27pm
Father kills son in Maguindanao del Norte
The victim was repeatedly stabbed by his father in their homeyard in Barangay Kusiong in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Sept. 24, 2024
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

WARNINGGraphic content

COTABATO CITY— A fisherman landed in jail for having killed his 26-year-old son he repeatedly stabbed amid a heated altercation late Tuesday, September 24, in the seaside Barangay Kusiong in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte. 

In a statement released Thursday, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region announced that Julito Calumpang Julio, 53, was arrested and detained by personnel from the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station after he repeatedly stabbed his son, Nigie Manggalon Julio, with a long knife.

The victim died in a hospital where he was brought by barangay officials and relatives for treatment.

Witnesses reported that Julio and his son had a loud argument when the son refused to lend him clothes for an upcoming occasion..

Julio, then under the influence of liquor, got a knife from inside their house and repeatedly stabbed his son, causing his gruesome death.

The suspect, now locked in a police detention facility, shall be prosecuted for parricide, according to barangay officials and his own relatives.

vuukle comment

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DBM releases P1 billion for Marawi siege victims

DBM releases P1 billion for Marawi siege victims

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 21 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has released P1 billion to compensate victims of the Marawi siege.
Nation
fbtw
Drug trader falls in NBI-Cordillera sting

Drug trader falls in NBI-Cordillera sting

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
A drug trader, who authorities say belongs to an infamous family of drug traders, was caught in a sting operation conducted...
Nation
fbtw
Kanlaon sulfur stench hits 5 Negros areas

Kanlaon sulfur stench hits 5 Negros areas

By Gilbert Bayoran | 21 hours ago
The stench of sulfur dioxide emitted by Kanlaon Volcano hit five areas in Negros Occidental, prompting school officials to...
Nation
fbtw
175 teaching posts created in Mindanao

175 teaching posts created in Mindanao

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Department of Budget and Management has approved the creation of 175 new teaching positions to boost the education system...
Nation
fbtw
Grab eyes holiday fleet of 5,000 more drivers

Grab eyes holiday fleet of 5,000 more drivers

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 21 hours ago
Grab Philippines’ new head has listed the expansion of the driver fleet as one of his priorities, eyeing to add 5,000...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Bong Go aids Tondo fire victims

21 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go on Tuesday distributed assistance to 2,006 families affected by a fire that struck Barangay 105 in Tondo, Manila.
Nation
fbtw
DepEd, DA welcome House approval of proposed 2025 budget

DepEd, DA welcome House approval of proposed 2025 budget

By Bella Cariaso | 21 hours ago
The Department of Education yesterday said the approval of its proposed P793.1-billion budget for 2025 would enable DepEd...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA eyes bus lane, tunnel on Commonwealth Avenue

MMDA eyes bus lane, tunnel on Commonwealth Avenue

By Ghio Ong | 21 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority yesterday proposed an exclusive bus lane and an underground tunnel on Commonwealth...
Nation
fbtw
Ben Tulfo eyes Senate seat

Ben Tulfo eyes Senate seat

21 hours ago
Broadcast journalist Ben Tulfo will run for senator in the 2025 midterm elections.
Nation
fbtw
PNP eyes Reds in Albay activists&rsquo; disappearance

PNP eyes Reds in Albay activists’ disappearance

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
Police are eyeing members of the Communist Party of the Philippines in the disappearance of two activists in Tabaco, Alb...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with