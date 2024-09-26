Father kills son in Maguindanao del Norte

The victim was repeatedly stabbed by his father in their homeyard in Barangay Kusiong in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Sept. 24, 2024

WARNING: Graphic content

COTABATO CITY— A fisherman landed in jail for having killed his 26-year-old son he repeatedly stabbed amid a heated altercation late Tuesday, September 24, in the seaside Barangay Kusiong in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

In a statement released Thursday, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region announced that Julito Calumpang Julio, 53, was arrested and detained by personnel from the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station after he repeatedly stabbed his son, Nigie Manggalon Julio, with a long knife.

The victim died in a hospital where he was brought by barangay officials and relatives for treatment.

Witnesses reported that Julio and his son had a loud argument when the son refused to lend him clothes for an upcoming occasion..

Julio, then under the influence of liquor, got a knife from inside their house and repeatedly stabbed his son, causing his gruesome death.

The suspect, now locked in a police detention facility, shall be prosecuted for parricide, according to barangay officials and his own relatives.