P6.8-M worth of shabu seized in Zamboanga City

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 8:42am
The two shabu peddlers who fell in the entrapment operation on Sept. 24, 2024 are now both detained.
COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents on Tuesday, September 24, confiscated P6.8 million worth of shabu from two dealers in Barangay Divisoria in Zamboanga City.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9, told reporters on Wednesday that they would prosecute the now detained suspects, Junny Duke Rojas Bariño, 26, and his 24-year-old accomplice, Shadhi Lim Abdua, for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PDEA-9 agents and policemen immediately arrested the duo after turning over to them a kilo of shabu, costing P6.8 million, in an entrapment operation in Barangay Divisoria in Zamboanga City.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the entrapment operation was carried out with the help of units under Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9.

