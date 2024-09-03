Lanao del Sur 'clan war' settled amicably

Leaders of the Asum and Alim clans in Lanao del Sur on Sept. 2, 2024 met in Marawi City, signed a peace agreement and swore over the Qur'an to coexist again.

COTABATO CITY — Leaders of two enemy Maranao clans signed a peace covenant on Monday, September 2, ending a “rido” touted as the deadliest in Lanao del Sur in recent years.

Rido is a generic term for clan war in most Southern Mindanao vernaculars.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Tuesday, September 3 that elders of the Asum and Alim clans of Lumbayanague and Sultan Dumalondong towns in Lanao del Sur, respectively, agreed to reconcile through the intercession of Gov. Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr., who is chairperson of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Peace and Order Council, and his constituent-local executives.

Tanggawohn said Adiong convinced, via backchannel dialogues supported by Col. Robert Daculan of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and officials of the Army's 103rd Infantry Brigade, the leaders of both groups to end their bloody rido triggered by squabbles for territories, politics and affronts to clan pride and honor.

Local officials told reporters that the Asum and Alim clans had figured in a series of clashes that affected many innocent Maranao families and left at least 10 fatalities on each side.

“We ought to thank the leaders of these two clans for agreeing to thrive together harmoniously again,” Adiong said.

Besides affixing their signatures to a peace agreement, leaders of the Asum and Alim clans also swore over the Qur’an to thrive in peace again in a symbolic rite on Monday at the Lanao del Sur provincial capitol in Marawi City that Adiong, religious leaders and members of their Sangguniang Panlalawigan officiated.