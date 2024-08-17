^

Nation

220 Moro boys circumcised free by multi-sector group

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 17, 2024 | 3:13pm
220 Moro boys circumcised free by multi-sector group
Moro boys wait for their turns to get circumcised during the August 15 to 16 outreach mission in Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur of a multi-sector humanitarian group.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — More than 200 Moro boys belonging to marginalized families in Pagalungan town in Maguindanao del Sur were circumcised for free during a two-day outreach mission of volunteer Muslim and Christian health workers.

Radio reports here on Saturday quoted local officials, among them Pagalungan Mayor Salik Mamasabulod, as saying that a team from the office in the Bangsamoro parliament of regional lawmaker Kadil Monera Sinolinding Jr., volunteers from the Deseret Foundation in Cotabato province and private individuals involved in humanitarian projects in Moro communities together facilitated the August 15 to 16 outreach activity in their municipality.

Up to 220 Moro boys from different barangays in Pagalungan, among them children of members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, mostly farmers, were circumcised by volunteer medical practitioners during the two-day community service activity.

The medical mission was supported by Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, employees of the private Deseret Hospital in Kabacan town in Cotabato and cause-oriented groups helping push forward the health service thrusts of the Ministry of Health Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Besides being a member of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament, Sinolinding, a physician-ophthalmologist, is also a concurrent minister of the Ministry of Health-BARMM.

Mamasabulod said apart from the free circumcision of more than 200 children in Pagalungan, the team involved in the outreach mission that started early Thursday and culminated on Friday also examined local residents with eye problems, cataract and pterygium, some of them already listed for surgery at the private Deseret Hospital in nearby Kabacan town.

vuukle comment

MORO ISLAMIC LIBERATION FRONT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP files murder raps vs 2 ex-cops, 3 others

PNP files murder raps vs 2 ex-cops, 3 others

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
Five suspects, including two former police officers, were charged with murder in connection with the killing of beauty queen...
Nation
fbtw
Manila council passes Carlos Yulo Day ordinance

Manila council passes Carlos Yulo Day ordinance

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
The Manila city council has passed on third and final reading an ordinance declaring Aug. 4 of every year as “Carlos...
Nation
fbtw
3 held for 7-Eleven robberies

3 held for 7-Eleven robberies

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Three people allegedly involved in a series of robberies of 7-Eleven convenience stores in Quezon City were arrested yes...
Nation
fbtw
3 PMA cadets found guilty of murder, hazing in Dormitorio case

3 PMA cadets found guilty of murder, hazing in Dormitorio case

By Artemio Dumlao | 20 hours ago
Baguio City Regional Trial Court branch 5 found three former cadets of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) guilty over the...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec won&rsquo;t oppose barangay, SK officials&rsquo; term extension

Comelec won’t oppose barangay, SK officials’ term extension

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Elections will support a move by Congress to extend the three-year term of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA defends franchise for Kadiwa outlets

DA defends franchise for Kadiwa outlets

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
An official of the Department of Agriculture defended the move of DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to allow franchises...
Nation
fbtw

Negros LGU fines vessel owner for molasses spill

By Gilbert Bayoran | 15 hours ago
The Sagay City government in Negros Occidental has imposed a fine of P250,000 on the owner of M/T Mary Queen of Charity for violating the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 2018.
Nation
fbtw
Dengue state of calamity recommended in Iloilo

Dengue state of calamity recommended in Iloilo

By Jennifer P. Rendon | 15 hours ago
Due to a surge in dengue fever cases in Iloilo, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council wants the entire...
Nation
fbtw
Laguna bettor wins P19.6-million Lotto 6/42 jackpot

Laguna bettor wins P19.6-million Lotto 6/42 jackpot

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
A bettor from Laguna won P19.6 million in the Lotto 6/42 draw on Thursday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with