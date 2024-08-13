Surigao del Sur has new barangay

MANILA, Philippines — The municipality of Barobo in Surigao del Sur has a new village after its residents voted in favor of the creation of Barangay Guinhalinan in a plebiscite conducted on Saturday, according to the Commission on Elections.

The Comelec said the results of the certificate of canvass and proclamation showed 55.71 percent of the town’s 2,547 registered voters voted yes to the ratification of the new barangay.

Only 14 did not vote in favor of the establishment of the additional barangay.

The plebiscite had a voter turnout of 56.68 percent.

The poll body said the mayor of Barobo is mandated to appoint interim officials for Barangay Guinhalan, who will serve until their successors are duly elected.