Pay hike seen for Cagayan Valley workers

MANILA, Philippines — Minimum wage earners and household service workers or kasambahay in Cagayan Valley are expected to get an increase in their daily take-home pay.

This developed after the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) in Cagayan Valley yesterday started a public consultation on the minimum wage adjustment in the region.

The consultation, which is being conducted in Solano, Nueva Vizcaya, will be concluded today.

Earlier, the RTWPB in Ilocos said it would conduct a similar consultation for workers in the region on Aug. 13.