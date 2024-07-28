LTO: Ensure road safety as school year starts

MANILA, Philippines — All Land Transportation Office regional directors and district office heads should ensure the safety of road users as the school year starts today, LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II said yesterday.

He said that LTO officials and personnel should coordinate with their respective local government units (LGUs) for the assistance that the agency could provide for the opening of classes this week.

“The LTO, through our personnel on the ground, will assist in the smooth flow of traffic and ensure compliance of motorists on courtesy and discipline on the road. My instruction is to coordinate with the LGUs for traffic management and what assistance the LTO could provide to ensure the safety of the students, teachers and school personnel (as well as) all road users,” Mendoza said.

He added that he also directed concerned officials to check on the roadworthiness of motor vehicles being used for school services in coordination with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

He said LTO personnel would also be on the lookout for tricycles and other motor vehicles overloaded with students “because that is very risky and leads to road accidents.”

LGUs and the Philippine National Police have been preparing for the start of classes this week, with a focus on traffic management and road safety measures.

A majority of the schools in the country will push through with the class opening based on the schedule issued by the Department of Education.

26,000 still at ports

A day before the opening of classes, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported yesterday morning that there were more than 26,000 passengers at all ports nationwide.

Data provided by the PCG showed that as of 6 a.m., it monitored 15,509 outbound passengers and 11,007 inbound passengers at the country’s ports.

The PCG deployed 3,322 frontline personnel at the different seaports in preparation for the expected influx of passengers in connection with the start of classes.

The PCG also said it monitored 177 vessels and 23 motorized boats at the country’s ports.

The PCG had placed its districts, stations and sub-stations on heightened alert to manage the influx of port passengers during “Balik Eskwela 2024.” – Evelyn Macairan