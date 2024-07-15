'Habagat' rains in Mindanao: 2 dead, 60,000 families affected

Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard rescue a woman in Zamboanga City on July 15, 2024 from flashfloods triggered by heavy rains.

MANILA, Philippines — Two people were reported dead and 60,841 families were affected by heavy rains in Mindanao due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as "habagat."

In its situation report on Monday, the the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) confirmed one fatality in Region 10 and mentioned one death pending validation in Region 11.

Two others were reported injured and one was counted missing.

The weather disturbances affected 54,289 individuals in Region 9, Region 10, Region 11, Region 12 and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

According to the NDRRMC, 17,260 individuals are in evacuation centers, while 46,886 families and 572 individuals are outside evacuation centers.

A total of 48 families or 219 persons were also pre-emptively evacuated.

Fifty-five road sections and three bridges are also affected, with 21 roads and two bridges not passable.

Mounting costs

A total of 73 houses so far have been reported damaged, amounting to P2.12 million in losses, risk officials have tallied.

There were also P700,000 worth of damaged infrastructure.

Meanwhile, a total of P17.88 million in agricultural production losses and costs were recorded as 396.387 metric tons of crops and other agricultural products were lost.

On Monday morning, the state weather bureau PAGASA reported that the western section of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will experience rain showers due to the southwest monsoon.