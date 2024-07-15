Rain showers expected on Monday due to habagat — PAGASA

Pedestrians wade in flood waters at the corner of Taft and U. N. Avenues in Manila following a heavy downpour on Sunday night. Pedestrians wade in flood waters at the corner of Taft and U. N. Avenues in Manila following a heavy downpour on Sunday night on July 10, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon or habagat may bring rain showers in some parts of the country on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its daily forecast, PAGASA reported that the habagat would affect the western portions of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Metro Manila, the rest of MIMAROPA, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna and Bataan may anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the weather system.

Mindanao, Western Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro may also expect Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to habagat.

PAGASA cautioned residents in these areas about potential flash floods or landslides triggered by moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

The state weather bureau also warned that these weather conditions might cause flash floods or landslides in the affected areas.