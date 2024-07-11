Shabu packs floating off Pangasinan shoreline now with authorities

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The 11 shabu packs discovered by locals floating off the shoreline in Barangay Gayusan, Agno town, Pangasinan nearly a month ago, are now in the custody of the Pangasinan police.

On the morning of June 16, 2024, six residents of Barangay Baruan in Agno town discovered several packs of shabu while heading to the beach for a swim and picnic. The find included nine vacuum-sealed aqua blue plastic packs, one open transparent plastic pack, and one additional aqua blue plastic pack.

The six reportedly noticed a gray sack floating near the rocky shoreline, prompting them to get and open it. They found the plastic packs labeled with foreign characters and "Cai Yun Li".

While opening the three packs, the villagers discovered a white crystalline substance resembling aluminum, which they left at the shoreline.

However, last Monday, one of the six residents was shown an informative leaflet by an Agno policeman regarding a previously recovered plastic pack containing illegal drugs found along the shoreline of Sitio Abagatanen, Barangay Macaboboni, also in Agno town.

This prompted him to seek assistance from Baruan Barangay Kagawad Albert Fabrigas Billon to verify the objects they had seen floating along the shoreline at Sitio Barani, Barangay Gayusan.

With the help of Billon, the shabu packs were brought to the barangay hall and handed over to Barangay Chairman Reynold Cabanilla and Barangay Kagawad Wally Navida Navarroza, who reported the discovery to the Agno town police.

Pangasinan police chief Col. Jeff Fanged personally inspected and took custody of all the shabu packs on Tuesday morning. He oversaw the inventory procedures in the presence of local journalists, representatives from the Justice Department and barangay officials.

The recovered shabu were brought to the Pangasinan Forensic Unit for examination.

More than a week ago, 83 packs of shabu were also fished out by local fishermen floating off the waters of Ilocos Sur.