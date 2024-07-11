^

Nation

Shabu packs floating off Pangasinan shoreline now with authorities

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
July 11, 2024 | 10:01am
Shabu packs floating off Pangasinan shoreline now with authorities
Satellite image shows Agno town in Pangasinan
Google Maps

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The 11 shabu packs discovered by locals floating off the shoreline in Barangay Gayusan, Agno town, Pangasinan nearly a month ago, are now in the custody of the Pangasinan police.

On the morning of June 16, 2024, six residents of Barangay Baruan in Agno town discovered several packs of shabu while heading to the beach for a swim and picnic. The find included nine vacuum-sealed aqua blue plastic packs, one open transparent plastic pack, and one additional aqua blue plastic pack.

The six reportedly noticed a gray sack floating near the rocky shoreline, prompting them to get and open it. They found the plastic packs labeled with foreign characters and "Cai Yun Li".

While opening the three packs, the villagers discovered a white crystalline substance resembling aluminum, which they left at the shoreline.

However, last Monday, one of the six residents was shown an informative leaflet by an Agno policeman regarding a previously recovered plastic pack containing illegal drugs found along the shoreline of Sitio Abagatanen, Barangay Macaboboni, also in Agno town.

This prompted him to seek assistance from Baruan Barangay Kagawad Albert Fabrigas Billon to verify the objects they had seen floating along the shoreline at Sitio Barani, Barangay Gayusan.

With the help of Billon, the shabu packs were brought to the barangay hall and handed over to Barangay Chairman Reynold Cabanilla and Barangay  Kagawad Wally Navida Navarroza, who reported the discovery to the Agno town police.

Pangasinan police chief Col. Jeff Fanged personally inspected and took custody of all the shabu packs on Tuesday morning. He oversaw the inventory procedures in the presence of local journalists, representatives from the Justice Department and barangay officials.

The recovered shabu were brought to the Pangasinan Forensic Unit for examination.

More than a week ago, 83 packs of shabu were also fished out by local fishermen floating off the waters of Ilocos Sur. 

vuukle comment

PANGASINAN

SHABU
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos: Liza is aunt of Kris Aquino&rsquo;s sons

Marcos: Liza is aunt of Kris Aquino’s sons

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The visit of Kris Aquino’s sons Joshua and Bimby to First Lady Liza Marcos was “personal” and “not...
Nation
fbtw
Transit lounge at NAIA Terminal 1 launched

Transit lounge at NAIA Terminal 1 launched

By Rudy Santos | 11 hours ago
A new transit lounge at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 was inaugurated yesterday by the Manila International...
Nation
fbtw
2 suspects in stabbing of UP student nabbed

2 suspects in stabbing of UP student nabbed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Two of the three suspects who stabbed and robbed a student at the University of the Philippines Diliman campus in Quezon City...
Nation
fbtw
DSWD eyeing Pasay POGO hub as processing center

DSWD eyeing Pasay POGO hub as processing center

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Pasay government are considering converting a former Philippine offshore...
Nation
fbtw
QCPD to SONA protesters: Don&rsquo;t burn effigies warned

QCPD to SONA protesters: Don’t burn effigies warned

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Quezon City Police District will not hesitate to arrest protesters who will burn effigies during the third State of the...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P10 million shabu seized in Quiapo

P10 million shabu seized in Quiapo

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Operatives of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group yesterday seized methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu...
Nation
fbtw
NBI nabs Comelec hackers

NBI nabs Comelec hackers

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Criminal complaints have been filed against four suspects believed behind the breach of the Comelec’s system and other...
Nation
fbtw
Merchant marine cadet dies during physical exercise

Merchant marine cadet dies during physical exercise

By Ed Amoroso | 11 hours ago
A cadet of a merchant marine school in Calamba, Laguna died while doing physical exercises imposed by an upperclassman as...
Nation
fbtw
Kalinga bans hogs, pork from Abra

Kalinga bans hogs, pork from Abra

By Artemio Dumlao | 11 hours ago
The provincial government of Kalinga has imposed a temporary ban on live hogs, pork and pork-based products coming from ...
Nation
fbtw
83 ex-NPAs apply for amnesty in Negros

83 ex-NPAs apply for amnesty in Negros

By Gilbert Bayoran | 11 hours ago
Up to 83 former New People’s Army guerrillas in Negros Occidental have applied for amnesty before the local amnesty...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with