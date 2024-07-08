^

Nation

Soldier dies in Negros road mishap

Gilbert Bayoran - The Philippine Star
July 8, 2024 | 12:00am
Pfc. John Leo Saldua of the Army’s 15th Infantry Battalion was declared dead on arrival at the Lorenzo Zayco District Hospital in Kabankalan due to head and leg injuries.
BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — An Army soldier died in a collision in Ilog, Negros Occidental on Saturday.

Pfc. John Leo Saldua of the Army’s 15th Infantry Battalion was declared dead on arrival at the Lorenzo Zayco District Hospital in Kabankalan due to head and leg injuries.

Investigation showed Saldua was on a motorcycle when he crashed into a passenger bus in Barangay Manalad.

Bus driver Ryan Miraveles was taken to the police station for questioning.

