2 outer lanes of Mindanao Avenue to close on June 29

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 18, 2024 | 6:54pm
This photo shows a picture of the North Luzon Expressway which connects to the Mindanao Avenue.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists are expected to experience heavy traffic along Mindanao Avenue starting June 29 after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that it will close the road’s two outer lanes. 

According to the DOTr, the two outer lanes will be closed to give way for the construction of the Tandang Sora Station of the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP).

Congressional Avenue and Tandang Sora Avenue will be the affected portions of the closure, according to the agency.

“Light vehicles can utilize the newly constructed diversion road to offset the closure of the outer lane of Mindanao Avenue,” the DOTr’s advisory read.

“Motorists are advised to take alternative routes to reduce traffic congestion in the construction area. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding,” it added.

The DOTr announced in March that the first contract package of the MMSP is 40% complete and on schedule for partial operations by 2029.

