P879K worth of shabu seized in Zamboanga City police operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 16, 2024 | 4:05pm
Map of Zamboanga City
Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY —The police seized P879,400 worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped in Barangay Mampang in Zamboanga City on Saturday night.

In separate statements released on Sunday Morning, the Zamboanga City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-9 stated that the 40-year-old suspect, Aliyasar Mohammad Kahal, is now detained. He will be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Kahal was immediately frisked and cuffed by non-uniformed personnel of the Zamboanga CPO and PRO-9 after selling to them 128 grams of shabu, costing P879,400, during a tradeoff in a secluded area in Barangay Mampang, a residential area in Zamboanga City.

Policemen had also confiscated from Kahal an unlicensed .45 caliber pistol. This will be used as evidence in filing a separate illegal firearm possession case against him.

Police Col. Kimberly Molitas, acting director of the Zamboanga City police, was quoted in radio reports here on Sunday as saying that the entrapment operation that led to the arrest of Kahal and the seizure from him of P879,400 worth of shabu and a handgun was laid with the help of local officials and barangay leaders supporting their anti-narcotics campaign.

