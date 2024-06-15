^

Nation

4,034 Cotabato residents enlisted in DOLE’s 'cash-for-work' program

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 15, 2024 | 4:50pm
4,034 Cotabato residents enlisted in DOLEâ��s 'cash-for-work' program
Thousands of Muslim and Christian residents in Cotabato province got enlisted last week in the "cash-for-work" program of the Department of Labor and Employment, focused on alleviating beneficiaries from lack of income due to crisis situations.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Up to 4,043 residents of Cotabato province are to get “cash-for-work" grants from the Department of Labor and Employment to help them cope up with lack of income caused by conflicts, calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Radio reports here on Saturday morning stated that beneficiaries in the province and facilitators of DOLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay Sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers, or TUPAD program, forged a contract binding them to implement projects related to it during a two-day engagement in Pikit municipality last week.

Municipal officials and Gov. Emmylou Taliño Mendoza separately told reporters on Saturday that they are grateful to the office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and the department’s director for Region 12, Joel Gonzales, for involving residents in the province in the TUPAD program.

“We have many constituents, particularly in the labor sector, who became marginalized as a result of calamities, the COVID-19 pandemic and security issues in their barangays in past years. This TUPAD program is a big help to them,” Mendoza, who is chairperson of the inter-agency and multi-sector Regional Development Council 12, said.

DOLE-12 representatives and counterparts in the provincial and municipal governments in the province had listed 4,043 beneficiaries for a P17 million TUPAD program during their June 13 to 14 orientation and contract signing events in Pikit.

“We will ensure a very good, very upright implementation of this program,” Mendoza said.

Among the beneficiaries of the TUPAD program in Cotabato are 1,350 members of an irrigators association propagating rice in areas covered by the Malitubog-Maridagao Phase II Irrigation Project in parts of Pikit and Aleosan towns, and 2,693 other farmers in Moro-dominated barangays in the province that are under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

DOLE’s TUPAD program is a community-based public service thrust meant to bail out workers and farmers from hardships due to lack of income as a result of conflicts and crisis situations.

Beneficiaries of the TUPAD program shall partly engage in community projects in exchange for “cash-for-work” incentives.

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS

COVID-19

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kanlaon eruption agriculture damage climbs to P151 million

Kanlaon eruption agriculture damage climbs to P151 million

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Damage to the agriculture sector due to the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano has increased to P151 million, according to the Department...
Nation
fbtw
P100 million frozen meat seized in Cavite

P100 million frozen meat seized in Cavite

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Frozen meat and other agricultural products have been seized at a warehouse in Kawit, Cavite, the Department of Agriculture...
Nation
fbtw
30 areas to experience danger heat index despite rains

30 areas to experience danger heat index despite rains

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Thirty areas in the country may experience ”danger” level heat index despite monsoon rains, according to the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Brains&rsquo; behind P300 million &lsquo;pasalo&rsquo; scam nabbed

‘Brains’ behind P300 million ‘pasalo’ scam nabbed

By Nillicent Bautista | 17 hours ago
A woman who allegedly masterminded a P300-million investment scam was arrested in Tanza, Cavite on June 5, the National Capital...
Nation
fbtw

Davao del Sur village execs charged

By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
Charges have been filed against barangay officials in Matanao, Davao del Sur for allegedly deducting P8,500 from the P10,000 cash aid received from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on June...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
11 NPA rebels, Abu bandit surrender

11 NPA rebels, Abu bandit surrender

By Roel Pareño | 17 hours ago
Eleven New People’s Army (NPA) rebels and an Abu Sayyaf bandit surrendered in Zamboanga peninsula on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
P3.4 million shabu seized in Taytay

P3.4 million shabu seized in Taytay

By Ed Amoroso | 17 hours ago
Around 500 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P3.4 million were seized from two drug suspects in Taytay, Rizal...
Nation
fbtw
P32.76 million illegal vape products seized

P32.76 million illegal vape products seized

By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
The government has confiscated P32.76 million worth of illegal vape products over the past 15 months, the Department of Trade...
Nation
fbtw
P6.4 million ecstasy tablets abandoned at NAIA

P6.4 million ecstasy tablets abandoned at NAIA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs (BOC) discovered yesterday a parcel containing 3,742 tablets of the party drug ecstasy that had been...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with