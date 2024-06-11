^

Nation

New 'pro-peace infrastructure' in Lamitan City up

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 11, 2024 | 7:01pm
New 'pro-peace infrastructure' in Lamitan City up
Officials launched on June 10, 2024 the construction of a fire station in Barangay Lo-ok in Lamitan City, after inaugurating five newly-built covered courts in different areas their local government unit has just constructed.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Local officials in Lamitan City in Basilan inaugurated on Monday five newly-constructed covered courts that residents can use for sports and as venues for dialogues meant to sustain the fragile peace now spreading through their villages.

All of the 45 barangays in Lamitan City, one of the two cities in Basilan that also has 11 towns, have long been free from presence of Abu Sayyaf terrorists, achieved via the joint peacebuilding efforts of city officials, Basilan Gov. Hadjiman Salliman, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade.

Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay and other local officials led on Monday the inauguration of the five new covered courts in Barangays Tandung Ahas, Bohe Yawas, Bulingan Bohe Yakan and Arco, costing more than P20 million.

Furigay told reporters Tuesday that they shall also construct a fire station in Barangay Lo-ok, using funds from their city coffer, which he and other local leaders also launched on Monday.

In a statement released to media outfits in the Bangsamoro region on Tuesday, Salliman said that he was elated by the completion of the Lamitan City government’s five covered court projects.

“It can be used by Muslim and Christian residents in Lamitan City for dialogues essential in sustaining religious and cultural solidarity among them,” Salliman said.

Furigay and Salliman are cooperating on projects aiming to boost commerce and trade in Lamitan City, now touted as one of the new investment hubs in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the Army’s 10st Infantry Brigade based in nearby Isabela City, said that their units in Lamitan City can also use the new covered courts for their medical and other outreach activities as part of their civil-military operations thrusts.

vuukle comment

BASILAN

LAMITAN CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DSWD wants barangay exec charged over cash aid deduction

DSWD wants barangay exec charged over cash aid deduction

By Sheila Crisostomo | 20 hours ago
A barangay official in Davao region is facing charges for allegedly deducting P8,500 from the P10,000 cash assistance of a...
Nation
fbtw
Government urged to help expand internet coverage in Philippines

Government urged to help expand internet coverage in Philippines

1 day ago
A consumer group is urging the government to set aside more budget for internet infrastructure in the country, noting that...
Nation
fbtw
8 UP-Manila students get PRC scholarship

8 UP-Manila students get PRC scholarship

By Rhodina Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Eight students of the University of the Philippines College of Medicine in Manila are the recipients of the Philippine Red...
Nation
fbtw
6 bets banned from running in elections

6 bets banned from running in elections

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has disqualified six political candidates from seeking elective positions after they failed to...
Nation
fbtw
Woman &lsquo;escorted&rsquo; by HPG may face raps

Woman ‘escorted’ by HPG may face raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Saying it will not tolerate people besmirching the Philippine National Police with malicious statements, the PNP said it is...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Government to improve mass transit system in 4 provinces

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 20 hours ago
The Department of Transportation is spending P242 million for a detailed study on how public transport in four provinces in Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao can be improved.
Nation
fbtw
2 die, 14 hurt in Sarangani vehicular mishap

2 die, 14 hurt in Sarangani vehicular mishap

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
Two students died while 14 others were injured in a vehicular accident in Malungon, Sarangani on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
P6.9-million shabu seized in Cebu City

P6.9-million shabu seized in Cebu City

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Shabu with an estimated street value of P6.9 million was seized by anti-narcotics agents in Cebu City on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
Lightning kills farmer

Lightning kills farmer

By Cesar Ramirez | 20 hours ago
A farmer died after he was struck by lightning in this town on Sunday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
2 criminology students die, 14 hurt in Sarangani vehicular accident

2 criminology students die, 14 hurt in Sarangani vehicular accident

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Two criminology students perished while 14 others were seriously injured in a road accident in Barangay Talus in Malungon...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with