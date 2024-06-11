New 'pro-peace infrastructure' in Lamitan City up

Officials launched on June 10, 2024 the construction of a fire station in Barangay Lo-ok in Lamitan City, after inaugurating five newly-built covered courts in different areas their local government unit has just constructed.

COTABATO CITY — Local officials in Lamitan City in Basilan inaugurated on Monday five newly-constructed covered courts that residents can use for sports and as venues for dialogues meant to sustain the fragile peace now spreading through their villages.

All of the 45 barangays in Lamitan City, one of the two cities in Basilan that also has 11 towns, have long been free from presence of Abu Sayyaf terrorists, achieved via the joint peacebuilding efforts of city officials, Basilan Gov. Hadjiman Salliman, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade.

Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay and other local officials led on Monday the inauguration of the five new covered courts in Barangays Tandung Ahas, Bohe Yawas, Bulingan Bohe Yakan and Arco, costing more than P20 million.

Furigay told reporters Tuesday that they shall also construct a fire station in Barangay Lo-ok, using funds from their city coffer, which he and other local leaders also launched on Monday.

In a statement released to media outfits in the Bangsamoro region on Tuesday, Salliman said that he was elated by the completion of the Lamitan City government’s five covered court projects.

“It can be used by Muslim and Christian residents in Lamitan City for dialogues essential in sustaining religious and cultural solidarity among them,” Salliman said.

Furigay and Salliman are cooperating on projects aiming to boost commerce and trade in Lamitan City, now touted as one of the new investment hubs in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the Army’s 10st Infantry Brigade based in nearby Isabela City, said that their units in Lamitan City can also use the new covered courts for their medical and other outreach activities as part of their civil-military operations thrusts.