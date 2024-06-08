^

Nation

Man pretending to be doctor for 20 years arrested

James Relativo - Philstar.com
June 8, 2024 | 5:38pm
Man pretending to be doctor for 20 years arrested
Stock image of a doctor
Pixabay / tungnguyen0905

MANILA, Philippines — A man who had been posing as a medical professional for two decades was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

He allegedly issued prescriptions, delivered babies and performed other medical procedures without a license.

The 61-year-old suspect, according to a report by GMA Integrated News on Friday, was apprehended after one of his former staff members approached the NBI to blow the whistle.

"He accepts patients and gives out medical advice," said NBI public corruption division chief Cath Nolasco-Illescas in a report by GMA News on Friday in Filipino.

"He also prescribes and sells medicine inside his clinic."

The suspect declined to issue a statement in front of the camera after being interviewed by media.

The suspect however admitted to failing the Medical Licensure Examination twice, but continued to practice medicine with the intention of helping those in need.

His clinic is said to be open 24 hours and used to offer free consultations.

Regardless of his intentions, the unnamed suspect will still face several charges, according to Nolasco-Illescas.

"We will sue him with estafa because he is pretending to be a doctor even he's not a licensed physician. We also recomended the filing complaints such as illegal practice of medicine under the Medical Act," the NBI official said.

"Because he was also selling medicine in his clinic, we've recommended that he be slapped with complaints under the Philippine Pharmacy Act."

vuukle comment

DOCTOR

MEDICINE

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Missing inmate found hiding at New Bilibid Prison facility

Missing inmate found hiding at New Bilibid Prison facility

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Corrections said that it had found the missing person deprived of liberty in one of the facilities of the New...
Nation
fbtw
P1.2-B intermodal terminal project pushed in Baguio City

P1.2-B intermodal terminal project pushed in Baguio City

By Artemio Dumlao | 22 hours ago
The Baguio City government began soliciting inputs from the public to be possibly incorporated in the terms for negotiations...
Nation
fbtw
P235 million ketamine seized in Manila

P235 million ketamine seized in Manila

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Anti-narcotics agents confiscated 47 kilos of ketamine valued at P235 million from two Pakistanis in a drug sting in Malate,...
Nation
fbtw
No mandatory masking at NAIA amid FLiRT COVID-19

No mandatory masking at NAIA amid FLiRT COVID-19

By Rudy Santos | 10 days ago
Employees at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport are wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the reported...
Nation
fbtw
Subic seeks option to Kalangitan landfill closure

Subic seeks option to Kalangitan landfill closure

By E.H. Edejer | 9 hours ago
With the planned closure this October of its waste depository in Capas, Tarlac, the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority is now...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

ACG: Cases of photo, video voyeurism up by 25 percent

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Cases of photo and video voyeurism increased by nearly 26 percent this year, the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
DOH warns vs fake scholarship program posts

DOH warns vs fake scholarship program posts

By Rhodina Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) yesterday cautioned the public against fake social media posts advertising DOH scholarship...
Nation
fbtw
Man arrested for raping step-granddaughter

Man arrested for raping step-granddaughter

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A 59-year-old man accused of raping his step-granddaughter for over two years was arrested in Quezon City.
Nation
fbtw
Baste to be suspended? Pure gossip, says Abalos

Baste to be suspended? Pure gossip, says Abalos

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Will Davao Mayor Sebastian Duterte be suspended from office?
Nation
fbtw
Basilan town declared Abu Sayyaf-free

Basilan town declared Abu Sayyaf-free

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
Lantawan town in Basilan has been declared cleared of Abu Sayyaf bandits.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with