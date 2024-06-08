Man pretending to be doctor for 20 years arrested

MANILA, Philippines — A man who had been posing as a medical professional for two decades was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

He allegedly issued prescriptions, delivered babies and performed other medical procedures without a license.

The 61-year-old suspect, according to a report by GMA Integrated News on Friday, was apprehended after one of his former staff members approached the NBI to blow the whistle.

"He accepts patients and gives out medical advice," said NBI public corruption division chief Cath Nolasco-Illescas in a report by GMA News on Friday in Filipino.

"He also prescribes and sells medicine inside his clinic."

The suspect declined to issue a statement in front of the camera after being interviewed by media.

The suspect however admitted to failing the Medical Licensure Examination twice, but continued to practice medicine with the intention of helping those in need.

His clinic is said to be open 24 hours and used to offer free consultations.

Regardless of his intentions, the unnamed suspect will still face several charges, according to Nolasco-Illescas.

"We will sue him with estafa because he is pretending to be a doctor even he's not a licensed physician. We also recomended the filing complaints such as illegal practice of medicine under the Medical Act," the NBI official said.

"Because he was also selling medicine in his clinic, we've recommended that he be slapped with complaints under the Philippine Pharmacy Act."