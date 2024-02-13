P3.4 million worth shabu seized in Zamboanga City

COTABATO CITY — Plainclothes policemen seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from two dealers in an anti-narcotics sting in Barangay Mercedes in Zamboanga City at almost midnight Monday.

Radio reports here on Monday morning, citing initial statements from the Zamboanga City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-9, said that the suspects, Almujir Jumah, 37, and his 59-year-old uncle, Waham Gani, are now both detained.

The duo was immediately arrested after selling over five kilos of shabu to operatives of the Zamboanga CPO and PRO-9 in a tradeoff along Gonzalez Drive in Barangay Mercedes, a residential area in Zamboanga City at almost midnight Monday.

Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City police director, said that the entrapment operation that led to the arrest of Jumah and Gani and the confiscation from them of shabu worth P3.4 million was laid with the help of tipsters aware of their drug trafficking activities.

Jumah and Gani shall be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 by the Zamboanga CPO using the shabu confiscated from as evidence.