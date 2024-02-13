^

Nation

P3.4 million worth shabu seized in Zamboanga City

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 13, 2024 | 2:40pm
P3.4 million worth shabu seized in Zamboanga City
The P3.4 million worth shabu confiscated from two dealers entrapped in Zamboanga City on Feb. 12, 2024.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —  Plainclothes policemen seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from two dealers in an anti-narcotics sting in Barangay Mercedes in Zamboanga City at almost midnight Monday.

Radio reports here on Monday morning, citing initial statements from the Zamboanga City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-9, said that the suspects, Almujir Jumah, 37, and his 59-year-old uncle, Waham Gani, are now both detained.

The duo was immediately arrested after selling over five kilos of shabu to operatives of the Zamboanga CPO and PRO-9 in a tradeoff along Gonzalez Drive in Barangay Mercedes, a residential area in Zamboanga City at almost midnight Monday.

Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City police director, said that the entrapment operation that led to the arrest of Jumah and Gani and the confiscation from them of shabu worth P3.4 million was laid with the help of tipsters aware of their drug trafficking activities.

Jumah and Gani shall be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 by the Zamboanga CPO using the shabu confiscated from as evidence.

vuukle comment

ZAMBOANGA CITY

ZAMBOANGA CITY POLICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1.12 million affected by floods, landslides in Mindanao

1.12 million affected by floods, landslides in Mindanao

By Evelyn Macairan | 6 days ago
The number of people affected by massive flooding and landslides caused by the trough of a low-pressure area in Davao and...
Nation
fbtw
No exact air pollution numbers in MM &ndash; DENR

No exact air pollution numbers in MM – DENR

By Bella Cariaso | 3 days ago
An official of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) admitted yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
Davao de Oro landslide death toll increasing

Davao de Oro landslide death toll increasing

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
The number of fatalities in a rain-induced landslide that buried two buses and several houses in Maco, Davao de Oro has increased...
Nation
fbtw
3 die in Pangasinan vehicular mishap

3 die in Pangasinan vehicular mishap

By Cesar Ramirez | 16 hours ago
Three people died while 14 others were injured when their vehicle rolled over in this town on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
BI foils entry of Belgian &lsquo;terrorist&rsquo; into Philippines

BI foils entry of Belgian ‘terrorist’ into Philippines

By Rudy Santos | 16 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has foiled the entry into the country of a suspected Belgian terrorist and his female companio...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Modernization eyed in Quezon jeep burning

Modernization eyed in Quezon jeep burning

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is monitoring the progress of the investigation on the burning of a modern jeepney in Quezon...
Nation
fbtw
High teenage pregnancy rate alarms Negros governor

High teenage pregnancy rate alarms Negros governor

By Gilbert Bayoran | 16 hours ago
With 11,297 teenagers in his province getting pregnant in 2022 and 2023, Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson expressed alarm over the...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam&rsquo;s water level continues to decline

Angat Dam’s water level continues to decline

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The water level in Angat Dam dipped further to 208.92 meters yesterday due to the El Niño phenomenon, according to...
Nation
fbtw
66 paintings of Bilibid inmates on exhibit at SC

66 paintings of Bilibid inmates on exhibit at SC

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
Sixty-six paintings made by inmates of the New Bilibid Prison are on display at the main lobby of the Supreme Court.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with