This holiday lakeside water show draws in the crowd at Nuvali

There’s just something magical about the alluring lights that come with the holiday season. From elaborately lit homes and establishments to various light shows in the metro, the spectacular twinkling displays can easily put everyone in a festive mood.

Let there be lights: Nuvali Ayala Land Estates Inc. project development manager Mark Manundo, group marketing communications head Chrissy Roa and Vermosa Estates head Mayi Rodriguez at the opening of the Nuvali Fountain of Lights

Over in the south, there’s a lakeside water show that draws in families and the barkadas — near and far — on weekends. Presented by Nuvali Fountain of Lights, the “Seaside Serenade: Muses And Creatures” illuminate the night sky every Friday to Sunday, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Projected onto three fountains on the estate’s multi-functional, manmade rainwater basin are images of mythical water muses and their magical aquatic companions in a dazzling water and light spectacle. The show lasts for 30 minutes with a 15-minute interval.

These colorful lampposts illuminate the outdoor park at night.

The outdoor park is illuminated by lamp posts created by the Nuvali team which depict scenes from “Seaside Serenade: Muses And Creatures.” These are made out of discarded snacks and chips wrappers. The benches at the public viewing area are also made of re-purposed wood from Camp N and other recyclable materials, done in-house by the Nuvali Team.

While waiting for the show to start, merrymakers — families, the barkadas, even fur parents — set up picnic mats by the lake as early as 4 p.m. and let the kids and their fur babies play around and enjoy the newly installed LED swings by Avida.

While there are food concessionaires closer to the lake, some opted to grab food items at Landers and Landmark Supermarket or at their favorite restos at Ayala Malls Solenad.

At Nuvali, spending time outdoors — enjoying the natural beauty of the area and a simple meal together — is high on people’s to-do list. This activity provides a perfect opportunity to stay engaged with your family and friends, and build stronger bonds.

Aside from the man-made lake, Nuvali also boasts a 35-kilometer mountain bike trail, hiking paths and wildlife and bird sanctuary.

HOME AWAY FROM HOME

In case you’re looking for a hotel near the park, the resort-like Seda Nuvali in Laguna is perfect for staycation, as my family experienced last week. The hotel under Ayala Land Hotels and Resorts is surrounded by refreshing spaces, gardens, and scenic views, offering an ideal base for quick breaks from the city.

The hotel expanded last November 2022, launching a brand-new tower with 206 new hotel rooms and enhanced amenities for families for a total of 356 guest rooms. Seda Nuvali has a huge new swimming pool that adds to the hotel’s recreational atmosphere.

Nuvali Fountain of Lights’ “Seaside Serenade: Muses And Creatures” is perfect for winding down after an afternoon of shopping and dining at Nuvali Solenad, your home away from home.

Together with Avida, Solara Park Storeys Nuvali, Ayala Malls Solenad, and Seda Nuvali, Nuvali Fountain of Lights’ “Seaside Serenade: Muses and Creatures,” is co-presented by Mastercard. With Mastercard, you can get a chance to win up to P50,000 shopping spree and staycation packages when you stay or dine at Fairmont Hotel, Raffles Hotel, Holiday Inn & Suites Makati, Seda Residences Makati, and Seda Hotel Nuvali.

“Seaside Serenade: Muses and Creatures” runs until Jan. 14. 2024, 6 to 9 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays.

