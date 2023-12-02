P300K offered for leads in Ilocos Norte village chief's killing

Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Mayor Antonio Mariano offered P300,000 reward for information on gunmen who attacked re-elected barangay chairwoman.

Barangay Chairwoman Helen Abrigado of Ferdinand Marcos, Marcos, Ilocos Norte, was attacked by unidentified assailants near Padsan River in Barangay Tabucbuc around 9:50 on Friday night.

The incident occurred while she was traveling home aboard a barangay-owned semi-truck with her driver and several Barangay Health Workers (BHW)."

Two unidentified male persons riding in tandem on board a motorcycle fired four shots on the passenger side of the said vehicle, hitting Abrigado on different parts of her body.

The barangay chairwoman was declared dead by the attending physician at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac City, also in Ilocos Norte.

Ilocos Norte police director Col. Julius Suriben immediately formed the Special Investigating Task Group (SITG) Abrigadao.

Recovered slug and empty cartridges from a .45 caliber pistol have been sent for forensic examination. Investigators have promptly initiated collecting eyewitness accounts and sworn statements from witnesses.

Suriben added that CCTV footages are being collected to aid in the identification of the gunmen.

The family of the deceased barangay official, as stated by Suriben, has yet to decide on permitting an autopsy examination on Abrigado. They have been offered a security detail for their protection.

Investigators are looking into all possibilities, including personal grudges, politics and business motives.

They have identified individuals of interest who may have valuable information about the crime.