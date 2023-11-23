P5.8M marijuana bricks found abandoned in Kalinga

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Kalinga policemen on Monday recovered P5.8M worth of marijuana, already semi-processed into brick form, along the national highway in Sitio Jangayoy, Barangay Dangoy, Lubuagan town.

Cordillera police director Brig. Gen. David Peredo said a tip was received by the 2nd Kalinga Provincial Mobile Force Company stationed in the area about the abandoned marijuana supposedly by a male rider tucked inside a Philippine Army duffle bag.

Policemen were immediately dispatched to confirm on the tip and found 49 marijuana bricks weighing at least 49 kilos.

Authorities placed the value of the marijuana at P5,880,000.

The haul was brought to the custody of the Lubuagan police then to the Kalinga Provincial Forensic Unit (PFU) for examination.

Peredo ordered a deeper probe who was the male courier who abandoned the marijuana bricks.