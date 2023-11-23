^

Nation

P5.8M marijuana bricks found abandoned in Kalinga

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
November 23, 2023 | 10:54am
P5.8M marijuana bricks found abandoned in Kalinga
File photo of compressed marijuana
CC / Chuck Herrera, File

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Kalinga policemen on Monday recovered P5.8M worth of marijuana, already semi-processed into brick form, along the national highway in Sitio Jangayoy, Barangay Dangoy, Lubuagan town.

Cordillera police director Brig. Gen. David Peredo said a tip was received by  the 2nd Kalinga Provincial Mobile Force Company stationed in the area about the abandoned marijuana supposedly by a male rider tucked inside a Philippine Army duffle bag.

Policemen were immediately dispatched to confirm on the tip and found 49 marijuana bricks weighing at least 49 kilos.

Authorities placed the value of the marijuana at P5,880,000.

The haul was brought to the custody of the Lubuagan police then to the Kalinga Provincial Forensic Unit (PFU) for examination.

Peredo ordered a deeper probe who was the male courier who abandoned the marijuana bricks.

vuukle comment

DAVID PEREDO

KALINGA

MARIJUANA

PHILIPPINE ARMY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
POGO operator gets 20 years, P1 million fine for trafficking

POGO operator gets 20 years, P1 million fine for trafficking

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
A Las Piñas court has convicted a Chinese man, reported to be a Philippine offshore gaming operator, for human tr...
Nation
fbtw
Government launches e-Travel Customs System

Government launches e-Travel Customs System

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs and other government agencies launched on Nov. 21 an e-Travel Customs System to digitize the data collection...
Nation
fbtw
LTO impounds 41 unregistered motorbikes

LTO impounds 41 unregistered motorbikes

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Land Transportation Office enforcers have apprehended at least 41 motorcycle riders since the LTO started implementing its...
Nation
fbtw
BuCor eyes 100-hectare park in Bilibid

BuCor eyes 100-hectare park in Bilibid

By Nillicent Bautista | 11 hours ago
With the planned closure of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in 2028, the Bureau of Corrections is planning to build a 100-hectare...
Nation
fbtw

Two students caught with drugs in Taguig school

By Nillicent Bautista | 11 hours ago
Two students were caught using illegal drugs in a school in Taguig City, the Southern Police District reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-Davao Oriental town mayor shot dead

Ex-Davao Oriental town mayor shot dead

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 11 hours ago
A former mayor in Cateel, Davao Oriental was gunned down in Barangay Buhain in Davao City on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

Vietnamese cargo ship runs aground off Palawan; 17 rescued

By Ed Amoroso | 11 hours ago
Seventeen crew members of a Vietnamese-flagged cargo vessel were rescued when their ship ran aground off Balabac, Palawan yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw

2 dead in Eastern Visayas floods, landslides

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Massive flooding and landslides due to continuous heavy rainfall in Eastern Visayas have left two persons dead.
Nation
fbtw
Go aids Davao Oriental farmers

Go aids Davao Oriental farmers

11 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go addressed a gathering of 2,500 farmers at a forum in Caraga, Davao Oriental on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
Magnitude 6.1 quake hits waters off Sarangani

Magnitude 6.1 quake hits waters off Sarangani

By John Unson | 11 hours ago
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck in the waters off Sarangani, Davao Occidental yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with