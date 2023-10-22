^

Nation

Mindanao police, military cooperating to ensure peaceful barangay, SK polls

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 22, 2023 | 5:30pm
Mindanao police, military cooperating to ensure peaceful barangay, SK polls
The command center of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, the largest unit under the Western Mindanao Command.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Top Army officials in Mindanao assured to flex all measures needed to forestall any failure of elections in troubled towns in the Bangsamoro region and in central Mindanao.

Army Lt. Gen. Steve Crespillo, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, on Sunday said that there is cohesive coordination between WestMinCom and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in keeping peace in remote towns rocked by election-related hostilities in past barangay, local and national electoral exercises.

Crespillo said that the commander of the Philippine Army, Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, has a standing order for their units in the Bangsamoro region and in the Administrative Region 12 to work closely with the Commission on Elections in ensuring an orderly synchronized barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 30 in both areas.

“Everything is being done to prevent any failure of elections in any area under WestMinCom and that includes the municipalities in the Bangsamoro region,” Crespillo said.

The WestMinCom has jurisdiction over the Army’s 6th Infantry Division based in Camp Siongco in Maguindanao Del Norte that also has units in Maguindanao del Norte, in parts of Lanao del Sur and Cotabato and in the adjoining Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani provinces.

The 6th ID also covers the cities of  Cotabato, Tacurong, Koronadal and General Santos.

Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of 6th ID, on Sunday said that their election security missions, being carried out along with PRO-BAR, are well supported by the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Rillera said that the local government units in Bangsamoro municipalities under 6th ID are cooperating with them directed by the office of BARMM Local Government Naguib G. Sinarimbo.

"We are grateful to the MILG-BARMM for supporting our election security missions," Crespillo said.

vuukle comment

BARANGAY AND SANGGUNIANG KABATAAN ELECTIONS

MINDANAO

WESTMINCOM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Frat leaders tagged in PCCR hazing death

Frat leaders tagged in PCCR hazing death

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Officers of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity were among those identified as suspects in the killing of Philippine College of Criminology...
Nation
fbtw
DOJ ends Surigao del Norte &lsquo;cult&rsquo; Probe

DOJ ends Surigao del Norte ‘cult’ Probe

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
The Department of Justice has concluded its preliminary investigation on the criminal complaints filed against 13 members...
Nation
fbtw
Misamis Occidental governor slay try: Persons of interests identified

Misamis Occidental governor slay try: Persons of interests identified

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Police have identified persons of interest in the assassination attempt on Misamis Occidental Gov. Henry Oaminal last we...
Nation
fbtw
2 American sex convicts barred from Philippines

2 American sex convicts barred from Philippines

By Rudy Santos | 18 hours ago
Immigration officers turned back two American sex offenders who arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport the Bureau...
Nation
fbtw
Lava bursts observed anew in Mayon

Lava bursts observed anew in Mayon

By Cet Dematera | 18 hours ago
Lava bursts were observed again in Mayon Volcano in the past 24 hours, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quezon City issues Undas guidelines

Quezon City issues Undas guidelines

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The Quezon City government yesterday issued an advisory on the policies and protocols that will be implemented in public cemeteries...
Nation
fbtw
247 lending firm employees held for harassment

247 lending firm employees held for harassment

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
Up to 247 employees of an online lending company in Makati City, including three foreigners, were rounded up on Friday night...
Nation
fbtw
St. John Paul II&rsquo;s relic on display today

St. John Paul II’s relic on display today

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
A relic of St. John Paul II will be on display at the Manila Cathedral’s Christ the King chapel today, his feast d...
Nation
fbtw
Jollibee Group to employ elderly, PWDs in Muntinlupa

Jollibee Group to employ elderly, PWDs in Muntinlupa

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
Three fast food chains under Jollibee Foods Corp. will provide temporary employment to senior citizens and persons with disabilities...
Nation
fbtw
6 caught stealing construction materials

6 caught stealing construction materials

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Six people accused of stealing P65,000 worth of construction materials were arrested in Quezon City on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with