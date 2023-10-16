^

Nation

Toddler falls into sewer, found dead

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
October 16, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A three-year-old boy was found dead yesterday afternoon following hours of searching by rescue workers after he fell into a sewer in Barangay 176, Caloocan on Saturday.

Lucas Orongan was walking with his siblings aged six, five and four when he fell through a hole in the sidewalk and into a sewer at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

Strong water currents, brought by heavy rains, in the sewer swept the boy away.

Caloocan City public information officer Princess Garcia told The STAR that Orongan was found dead in Acco Homes just before 3 p.m. yesterday.

