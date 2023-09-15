P689K worth shabu seized in another Marawi City drug bust

Sarip Osngan Mamangacao and Alihassan Ampuam Mangacop sold P689,000 worth of shabu to plainclothes policemen during an entrapment operation on Sept. 13, 2023.

COTABATO CITY — Two men yielded P689,000 worth of shabu during a police entrapment operation in Marawi City on Wednesday, the second in just two days.

Police Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, on Thursday said that the duo, Sarip Osngan Mamangacao and Alihassan Ampuam Mangacop, fell in a sting in Barangay Bobonga-Marawi in Marawi City, laid by units of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office.

Nobleza said Mamangacao and Mangacop turned themselves in peacefully when they sensed that they had sold 100 grams of shabu, costing P689,000, to non-uniformed policemen led by Col. Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur provincial police director.

The two suspects are now locked in a detention facility of the Marawi City Police Station.

They were entrapped a day after agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao confiscated P6.9 million worth of shabu from two alleged dealers, Rahib Solaiman Cayugan and Norain Anto Ganda, during a tradeoff in Barangay Gadungan in Marawi City.

Cayugan ang Ganda are now both in the custody of PDEA-BARMM. They will be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.