^

Nation

P689K worth shabu seized in another Marawi City drug bust

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 15, 2023 | 2:00pm
P689K worth shabu seized in another Marawi City drug bust
Sarip Osngan Mamangacao and Alihassan Ampuam Mangacop sold P689,000 worth of shabu to plainclothes policemen during an entrapment operation on Sept. 13, 2023.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Two men yielded P689,000 worth of shabu during a police entrapment operation in Marawi City on Wednesday, the second in just two days.

Police Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, on Thursday said that the duo, Sarip Osngan Mamangacao and Alihassan Ampuam Mangacop, fell in a sting in Barangay Bobonga-Marawi in Marawi City, laid by units of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office.

Nobleza said Mamangacao and Mangacop turned themselves in peacefully when they sensed that they had sold 100 grams of shabu, costing P689,000, to non-uniformed policemen led by Col. Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur provincial police director.

 The two suspects are now locked in a detention facility of the Marawi City Police Station.

 They were entrapped a day after agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao confiscated P6.9 million worth of shabu from two alleged dealers, Rahib Solaiman Cayugan and Norain Anto Ganda, during a tradeoff in Barangay Gadungan in Marawi City. 

Cayugan ang Ganda are now both in the custody of PDEA-BARMM. They will be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. 

vuukle comment

DRUG STING

MARAWI CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Crypto king&rsquo; who stole P100 million falls

‘Crypto king’ who stole P100 million falls

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A 23-year-old man who allegedly stole at least P100 million from his clients through a cryptocurrency scam was arrested in...
Nation
fbtw
P183 million graft case: Sandigan junks ex-Pagcor chief&rsquo;s plea

P183 million graft case: Sandigan junks ex-Pagcor chief’s plea

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
The magistrates of the Sandiganbayan have denied the appeal of former Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. chairman Efraim...
Nation
fbtw

OFWs in Taiwan to get pay hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
Overseas Filipino workers in Taiwan are getting a salary increase, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

14 Manila cops sacked

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
The commander of a police community precinct in Manila and 13 of his men were relieved from their posts after they were found to be remiss in their duties, an official announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Man held over bomb joke

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
A passenger ended up in jail after he allegedly cracked a bomb joke at the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3)’s Cubao station in Quezon City, police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Trader captures own murder on Facebook

By Jennifer Rendon | 15 hours ago
A businessman was shot dead while streaming a video of himself on Facebook.
Nation
fbtw
Expediting national ID rollout urged to curb fake SIM identities

Expediting national ID rollout urged to curb fake SIM identities

1 day ago
If fully implemented, the national identification system will be an effective deterrent to the rising issue of falsified subscribers...
Nation
fbtw
P6.9-M worth shabu seized in Marawi drug op

P6.9-M worth shabu seized in Marawi drug op

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Law enforcement agents confiscated P6.9 million worth of shabu from two alleged dealers who fell in a sting in Marawi City...
Nation
fbtw
P136 million shabu seized in Para&ntilde;aque

P136 million shabu seized in Parañaque

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Twenty kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P136 million were seized in Parañaque on Tuesday, the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB: Jeepney fare hike before yearend

LTFRB: Jeepney fare hike before yearend

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
A provisional increase in jeepney fares will be implemented before the end of the year amid weeks of continuous oil price...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with