^

Nation

P13-M worth shabu seized in Sulu entrapment operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 10, 2023 | 1:41pm
P13-M worth shabu seized in Sulu entrapment operation
The two suspects who fell in the entrapment operation in Maimbung, Sulu are now both detained.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents seized P13 million worth of shabu from two alleged dealers, one of them a former member of the Moro National Liberation Front, entrapped in Maimbung, Sulu Wednesday.

Christian Frivaldo, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 12, told reporters Thursday that duo, Janang Bairulla, 43 and the 31-year-old Anton Jubail, both Tausugs, fell in a sting in the town proper of Maimbung, laid with the help of the police.

Bairullah and Jubail did not resist arrest when PDEA-BARMM agents and combined personnel of the Maimbung Municipal Police and other units under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region frisked and cuffed them after trading two kilos of shabu to non-uniformed operatives, disguised as drug dependents.

Frivaldo said that the operation was launched after local officials, among them members of the Sulu Provincial Peace and Order Council led by Gov. Sakur Mahail Tan, reported to PDEA-BARMM the drug trafficking activities of Bairullah and Jubail.

Senior officials of the Sulu Provincial Police Office said Jubail was a member of the MNLF who got booted for his drug trafficking activities and for having been implicated in heinous criminal offenses.

vuukle comment

SULU
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
5 suspects in Las Pi&ntilde;as POGO raid deny raps

5 suspects in Las Piñas POGO raid deny raps

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Five Chinese accused of trafficking over 2,700 workers rescued during a raid on a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO)...
Nation
fbtw

Manila city council declares drag artist persona non grata

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
The Manila city council declared Pura Luka Vega a “persona non grata” in the city during a session on Tuesday, condemning the drag artist’s impersonation of Jesus in performances.
Nation
fbtw
2 workers found dead in mall septic tank

2 workers found dead in mall septic tank

By Ed Amoroso | 5 days ago
Two persons were found dead in a septic tank at a mall in Sta. Rosa City in this province on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw

CA orders release of 4 Chinese in POGO raid

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 3 days ago
The Court of Appeals has ordered the release of four Chinese workers who were taken into police custody following a raid on a Philippine offshore gaming operator in Las Piñas.
Nation
fbtw

Lawman in gun duel charged with murder

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
A complaint for murder was filed on Tuesday against a policeman who fatally shot a colleague during a gun duel at the Taguig City police station, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Cop, drug suspect slain in Sulu shootout

By John Unson | 14 hours ago
A policeman and a suspect were killed in a shootout in an anti-narcotics operation in Indanan, Sulu on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

Chopped body parts found in Bacoor

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
The chopped body parts of what police believed were of a missing retired civil engineer were found in Bacoor City, Cavite yesterday, a day after the suspected killer was arrested.
Nation
fbtw
Mall sales, road works to be suspended in preparation for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Mall sales, road works to be suspended in preparation for 2023 FIBA World Cup

By James Relativo | 22 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced the upcoming suspension of mall-wide sales and road works in selected...
Nation
fbtw
Bone in NBP septic tank &lsquo;not human&rsquo; &ndash; NBI

Bone in NBP septic tank ‘not human’ – NBI

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The Senate panel investigating the alleged septic tank “mass grave” in New Bilibid Prison is not yet letting go...
Nation
fbtw
Bantag questions murder raps before CA

Bantag questions murder raps before CA

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag is seeking the reversal of his murder indictment for the deaths of broadcaster...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with