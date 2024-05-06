Abra schools ordered to adjust class hours, follow hybrid setup amid hot weather

BAGUIO CITY — Abra Gov. Dominic Valera on Monday issued an executive order instructing the conduct of hybrid learning setup and modified school hours in all levels in the province from May 6 to May 18, 2024.

Through Executive Order No. May - 01 S. 2024, Valera stressed that the people of the province continue to endure unusually high heat index levels. He said this poses "health risks associated with exposure to high temperatures." The governor cited that among the most affected are the students attending physical classes.

He then said that the hybrid learning setup has been instrumental in ensuring continuity of education while minimizing health risks amid the threats of scorching heat.

Hybrid learning is mixture of face-to-face and virtual learning methods. Students receive learning instructions online with only occasional face-to-face classroom interaction for exams or other assessments.

According to the EO of Valera, all school levels in Abra will observe such setup where face-to-face classes will be held in non-critical hours. Alternative modes will be employed in the remaining class hours.

In-person classes not be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The provincial government tapped the assistance of parents, the barangay officials and the community for the conduct of the learning setup.

The Department of Education and other agencies will also monitor the system.