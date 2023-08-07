^

Nation

More mayors, local leaders join UBJP

Philstar.com
August 7, 2023 | 11:56am
More mayors, local leaders join UBJP
“The oath-taking ceremony of new members of the party is a sign of their firm support and trust in the platforms of the UBJP and the MILF,” the party said.

MANILA, Philippines – Local leaders from Lanao del Sur have taken their oaths before Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) chief minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim as new members of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) Monday at the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF)’s Camp Darapanan, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao. 

The oath-taking ceremony was facilitated by MP Marjanie Mimbantas Macasalong, provincial chief executive officer of UBJP Lanao del Sur Chapter.

Among the mayors who joined MILF’s political party are: Dr. Lampa Pandi (Poona Bayabao), Raida Bansil-Maglangit (Kapatagan, LDS), Abdulhakim Benito (Calanogas, LDS), Amanoden Ducol (Pualas, LDS); Nassif Maruhom (Marogong), Jalal Angin (Saguiaran, LDS), Mohaimen Dipatuan (Bacolod-Kalawi) and Misangcad Capal (Tagoloan II, LDS).

Other leaders who also took their oaths as new members are: Amron Maruhom (vice mayor of Marogong, LDS), Fahad M. Arimao (board member, 2nd District, LDS), and Dipatuan (general manager, LASURECO, LDS). Hamza Gauraki (mayor of Kapai, LDS), who has also previously taken his oath as a new member, was represented by his sister, Khadijah Gauraki, during the event. 

“The oath-taking ceremony of new members of the party is a sign of their firm support and trust in the platforms of the UBJP and the MILF,” the party said in a news release.

According to the newly sworn leaders, there will be strengthened cooperation between their respective local government units and the Bangsamoro Government to facilitate the delivery of programs that will benefit the people of Lanao del Sur. They have also expressed full support for the Bangsamoro Transition Authority.

“The BARMM Chief Minister is grateful for the continued support of the local leaders to the party, which primarily aims to improve the welfare of all Bangsamoro,” the BARMM said.

The oath-taking at the MILF’s Camp Darapanan was witnessed by the BARMM deputy chief minister Aleem Ali Solaiman, who is also the UBJP Vice-President in Northern Mindanao, and MP Jannati Mimbantas.

UNITED BANGSAMORO JUSTICE PARTY
