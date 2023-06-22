P48.9 million shabu seized in ParaÃ±aque sting

P48.9 million shabu seized in Parañaque sting

Police said the Egoys yielded around 7.2 kilos of shabu worth P48.9 million, six cell phones, bank slips, several financial documents and ATM cards.

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly P49 million worth of shabu was confiscated from three suspects during a drug sting in Parañaque City on Tuesday, according to the Southern Police District (SPD).

The suspects were Normina, 38; Alfredo, 48, and Alvino, 47, all surnamed Egoy.

Probers said the anti-narcotics operation was conducted by operatives of the SPD, Philippine National Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The suspects are in the custody of the PDEA on drug trafficking charges.

In Pasig, anti-narcotics agents apprehended a suspected drug trafficker after he was caught with shabu valued at P476,000 on Tuesday.

The drugs were confiscated from Adrian de la Cruz, 25, of Barangay Santa Ana, Pateros, according to Eastern Police District director Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta.

De la Cruz was collared by police along M. Concepcion Avenue in Barangay San Joaquin at around 6:30 p.m.

The suspect allegedly met with a police officer posing as a buyer and negotiated a deal for the shabu in his possession.

De la Cruz is being held at the Pasig police station’s custodial facility on charges of drug trafficking.

In Quezon City, at least 25 grams of shabu worth P170,000 were seized from Randy Apuli, 42, at the corner of Mindanao and Congressional Avenues at around 8:54 p.m.

Quezon City Police District director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III said the sting was conducted based on a tip from a concerned citizen that Apuli was allegedly pushing drugs. – Emmanuel Tupas