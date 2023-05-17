Man stabbed to death after refusing to pay for liquor

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A drunken man stabbed his cousin dead for refusing to provide money for additional liquor during a drinking spree Sunday in Libungan town in Cotabato province.

Capt. April Rose Soria, information officer of the Cotabato Provincial Police Office based in Kidapawan City, on Tuesday identified the fatality as Ronald Palac Doroon, 46, who was declared dead on arrival at a hospital where he was rushed for treatment.

The local police, in a report to the Cotabato PPO, said Doroon was attacked with a knife by his 45-year-old cousin, Sanny Palac Moreno, after he refused to provide money, as counterpart, for another bottle of liquor while drinking with relatives in Barangay Gumaga in Libungan.

Responding policemen under Major John Minidel Calinga, Libungan municipal police chief, managed to immediately arrest and detain Moreno, who had confessed to having killed his cousin.

Local officials and barangay leaders told reporters Tuesday elders of both clans are now trying to amicably settle the case to forestall animosity that can wedge the good relations between both sides.