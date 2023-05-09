1,000 motorists accosted for violating single ticketing system

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) enforcers issue tickets to traffic violators along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City as they begin the test run for the single ticketing system on May 2, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 1,000 motorists have been accosted by traffic enforcers since the rollout of the single ticketing system last week, San Juan Mayor and Metro Manila Council president Francis Zamora reported yesterday.

In San Juan, Zamora said 100 traffic violators were apprehended during the test run of the single ticketing scheme.

“In other cities, there are more or less 1,000 violators,” he said.

Zamora said the pilot run of the single ticketing system in seven cities in Metro Manila went smoothly.

He said the handheld devices to be used by traffic enforcers in accosting traffic violators would be funded and issued by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

“We are still waiting for the gadgets that are being customized per city,” Zamora said.

He said the unified fines imposed on motorists for traffic violations helped reduce the number of violators.