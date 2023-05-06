^

Headlines

Marcos meets King Charles III ahead of coronation ceremony

James Relativo - Philstar.com
May 6, 2023 | 2:13pm
Marcos meets King Charles III ahead of coronation ceremony
Photo of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (left) with King Charles III (right)
Released / British Embassy Manila

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met King Charles III ahead of the latter's official coronation along with other world leaders at the Buckingham Palace.

Marcos earlier flew from the United States to United Kingdom, along with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, after being invited to the British monarch's coronation ceremony at the Westminster Abbey on Saturday. 

A pre-coronation reception for overseas representatives was held a day before the official ceremony.

"President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos, Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos met with King Charles III at the Buckingham Palace Reception for Heads of State and other visiting dignitaries ahead of the #Coronation," said the British Embassy Manila in a tweet Saturday.

Marcos' attendance is seen as a a goodwill between the Philippines and the UK, further strengthening bilateral ties between the two states.

The president earlier said that he would speak with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the sidelines of the coronation Saturday.

Prior to this, Marcos was welcomed by the king's representative alongside Philippine Ambassador to the UK Teodoro Locsin Jr. after arriving at the London Gatwick Airport last Friday.

"Honored to have been greeted by a representative of the royal court upon our arrival in the UK for the coronation of King Charles III," Marcos said in a separate tweet Saturday.

"We made the most of our time at Gatwick Airport, meeting with its executives and taking a comprehensive tour. We gathered valuable insights to improve Philippine airports and boost tourism at home."

Charles III will be officially crowned as king of UK and head of state of 14 other Commonwealth countries — this after Britain's long history of colonizing countries. Jamaica and Belize have both signalled this week that they would be moving towards being a republic.

Not everyone is too keen about the coronation, especially with the younger population who called to scap the the monarchy. Republicans who have been clamoring for an elected head of state have promised to stage a protest as well.

BONGBONG MARCOS

CORONATION

KING CHARLES III

UNITED KINGDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Marcos: &lsquo;There were abuses&rsquo; in Duterte's &lsquo;drug war&rsquo;

Marcos: ‘There were abuses’ in Duterte's ‘drug war’

By Xave Gregorio | 23 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. acknowledged that “abuses” did happen during the course of the “war on drugs”...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: No US request for Philippine troops to aid if war breaks out in Taiwan

Marcos: No US request for Philippine troops to aid if war breaks out in Taiwan

By Xave Gregorio | 23 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. denied Thursday in Washington that the US has asked for Philippine troops to help if a war...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to meet with UK PM Sunak on sidelines of Charles III's coronation

Marcos to meet with UK PM Sunak on sidelines of Charles III's coronation

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Marcos said he will meet with Sunak to talk about the partnership between the Philippines and the UK, possible trade agreements,...
Headlines
fbtw
HRW raises alarm over red-tagging of journalists in SMNI show

HRW raises alarm over red-tagging of journalists in SMNI show

1 day ago
Human Rights Watch aired “deep concern” on Friday over the red-tagging of several journalists on an episode of...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
1-year Philippine residency eyed for new health workers

1-year Philippine residency eyed for new health workers

By Sheila Crisostomo | 5 hours ago
Newly inducted members of the health workforce may have to work in the country for at least a year before they can be allowed...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines exploring military cooperation with UK

Philippines exploring military cooperation with UK

By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
President Marcos is expected to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the coronation of King Charles...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Vague EDCA provisions require sub-IRR&rsquo;

‘Vague EDCA provisions require sub-IRR’

By Michael Punongbayan | 4 hours ago
“I am sure, in the future, in the very near future, there would be a conflict in interpretation. And that is where Satan...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 no longer a global health emergency &mdash; WHO

COVID-19 no longer a global health emergency — WHO

By Christophe Vogt | 6 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic, which killed millions of people and wreaked economic and social havoc, no longer constitutes a global...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos vows to keep inflation in check

President Marcos vows to keep inflation in check

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Despite the easing inflation, President Marcos has vowed to keep the prices of basic commodities in check and reduce the cost...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil price rollbacks seen next week

Oil price rollbacks seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Hefty rollbacks in pump prices can be expected by motorists next week.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with