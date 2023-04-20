Illegal distributor of vape products falls

MANILA, Philippines — Police arrested a man for allegedly illegally distributing vape products in Quezon City on Wednesday.

Ejjeih Go, 30, was apprehended by Quezon City Police District operatives in Barangay Immaculate Conception at around 5 p.m., QCPD director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III said.

The operation against Go stemmed from the complaint of unfair trade competition from a representative of ODSI Assured System and Servics Corp., the official distributor of RELX vape products in the country.

Acting on the information, police conducted an entrapment operation and purchased P44,300 worth of vape products from the suspect.

Seized from Go were vape products valued at P130,000, probers said.

The suspect is being held on charges of violating Republic At 8293 or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.