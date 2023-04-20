^

Nation

Illegal distributor of vape products falls

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
April 20, 2023 | 9:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Police arrested a man for allegedly illegally distributing vape products in Quezon City on Wednesday.

Ejjeih Go, 30, was apprehended by Quezon City Police District operatives in Barangay Immaculate Conception at around 5 p.m., QCPD director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III said.

The operation against Go stemmed from the complaint of unfair trade competition from a representative of ODSI Assured System and Servics Corp., the official distributor of RELX vape products in the country.

Acting on the information, police conducted an entrapment operation and purchased P44,300 worth of vape products from the suspect.

Seized from Go were vape products valued at P130,000, probers said. 

The suspect is being held on charges of violating Republic At 8293 or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.                              

QCPD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

43 PNP personnel pass Bar exams

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Forty-three officers and civilian employees of the Philippine National Police hurdled the 2022 Bar exams to become new lawyers.
Nation
fbtw

Bukidnon cop chief relieved

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 1 day ago
The head of the Bukidnon police has been relieved from his post.
Nation
fbtw
Makati heat index hits &lsquo;dangerous&rsquo; level

Makati heat index hits ‘dangerous’ level

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The Makati City government advised residents to stay indoors after the heat index reached the “dangerous” level...
Nation
fbtw

Mimaropa, Ilocos receive tourists from cruise ships

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
Hundreds of tourists from cruise ships flocked to Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) and Ilocos region several days before and until the end of the Holy Week break, the Department of Tourism reported...
Nation
fbtw

44 trafficking victims rescued in Pampanga

By Ric Sapnu | 22 hours ago
Five persons were arrested while 44 human trafficking victims, four of them minors, were rescued in Angeles City on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
30,000 housing units to rise in Bulacan

30,000 housing units to rise in Bulacan

By Alexis Romero | 22 hours ago
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development will build six housing projects in Bulacan that may generate up...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Puerto Galera tourism losses to hit P5.3 million daily&rsquo;

‘Puerto Galera tourism losses to hit P5.3 million daily’

By Ghio Ong | 22 hours ago
Puerto Galera will lose P5.3 million per day if the island is closed to tourists due to the oil spill from the sunken tanker...
Nation
fbtw
Cadiz orders face mask use anew

Cadiz orders face mask use anew

By Gilbert Bayoran | 22 hours ago
Wearing of face masks in government offices in Cadiz City in Negros Occidental is again mandatory.
Nation
fbtw
PUP: DND ended accord last year

PUP: DND ended accord last year

By Janvic Mateo | 22 hours ago
The Department of National Defense under the previous administration also terminated a 1990 agreement with the Polytechnic...
Nation
fbtw
De Lima bucks DOJ move to present new witness

De Lima bucks DOJ move to present new witness

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The camp of former senator Leila de Lima yesterday filed a motion to oppose a move by Department of Justice prosecutors to...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with