Week-long water interruption starts in parts of Metro Manila, Cavite

Some residents of Tondo and Binondo area line up their empty containers to buy and store water following a water interruption in both districts on March 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Parts of Metro Manila and Cavite will experience a week-long interruption in water services starting Sunday, following an advisory from Maynilad.

It said that the daily service water interruption from April 16 to April 22, and 23 in some areas, is due to “ongoing intensified cleaning of filters at the Putatan Water Treatment Plants.”

In Cavite, some areas in Bacoor City and Imus City are affected by water service interruption from 11:00 p.m. to 11:00 a.m. from April 16 to 23.

Water services in parts of Muntinlupa City, Las Piñas City, Parañaque City and Pasay City will also be affected.

Maynilad said in its advisory that the “turbidity level of the raw water in Laguna Lake has been gradually decreasing since the Amihan season ended, but the process is taking longer than anticipated.”

Due to this, Maynilad said that they had to extend maintenance activities in plants. Normal operations shall resume after the cleaning of filters is completed, it added.

The west zone concessionaire urged affected customers to store water when supply is available and advised them that upon resumption of service, let water flow out briefly until it clears before using it.

“Our mobile water tanks are also doing the rounds of the affected areas to deliver potable water, and stationary water tanks are installed in several areas,” it added. — Kristine Joy Patag